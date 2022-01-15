It's National Bagel Day: Here are the most popular bagel orders in the US, according to Grubhub

Fan of blueberry bagels? You're in good company, according to recent findings from Grubhub.

The food delivery service released a report sharing its most popular bagel orders in the United States and New York City in honor of National Bagel Day, which is Saturday.

Grubhub's findings revealed the top bagel flavors and bagel sandwiches in the country as well as within the bagel capital of the world: New York City. The findings are based on the most popular orders on the Grubhub app last year.

For those planning to celebrate, be mindful that it may be harder this year to find cream cheese to go with that bagel. Bagel shops have been struggling with an ongoing cream cheese shortage, and cream cheese brands have been missing from stores as well.

According to Grubhub's findings, the top flavors in the U.S. are:

Blueberry Cinnamon raisin Everything Asiago Rainbow

Best food gifts from QVC: Just Bagels NYC Kettle Boiled Bagel Sampler

Rankings within New York City varied slightly, with the everything bagel taking the lead.

As for bagel sandwiches, the most popular Grubhub orders in the country are:

Bacon, egg, and cheese bagel sandwich Steak, egg, and cheese bagel sandwich Avocado and egg bagel sandwich Tofu cream cheese bagel sandwich Lox

The report also revealed New York City’s top 10 most popular bagel restaurants on Grubhub:

Utopia Bagels in Queens Tal Bagels in the Upper East Side Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company in Astoria Forest Hills Bagels in Queens Ess-a-bagel in Manhatten Bagel Point in Brooklyn David’s Bagels in Manhattan Tompkins Square Bagels in Manhattan Bagel Pub in Brooklyn Bagelsmith in Brooklyn

► Ongoing food shortage: Grocery stores still have empty shelves amid supply chain disruptions, omicron and winter storms

► Girl Scout Cookies: What's the most searched Girl Scout Cookie in your state?

Follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter: @bailey_schulz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Bagel Day 2022: The most popular bagel orders in the US, NYC