This nation is 'sinking' because of climate change. Residents are pleading for help.

Standing at a lectern dressed in a suit and tie, the foreign minister of a small Pacific island nation called on the United Nations for urgent action against climate change.

Then the camera zoomed out, and revealed he was actually standing knee-deep in the sea.

Simon Kofe recorded the now viral speech to the UN COP26 climate summit to raise awareness about how rising sea levels have affected the country of Tuvalu and its nine islands that Kofe said are "sinking."

In the speech Tuesday, Kofe pleaded for "bold, alternative action" against climate change on behalf of the 11,600 citizens of Tuvalu.

"In Tuvalu, we are living the realities of climate change and sea level rise," he said. "... We cannot wait for speeches when the sea is rising around us all the time."

The islands of Tuvalu are sacred to its residents, he said.

"They were the home of our ancestors," he said. "They are the home of our people today, and we want them to remain the home of our people into the future."

Tuvalu may be among the Pacific island nations that are uninhabitable by 2030, forcing many to move to locations less vulnerable to sea level rise, according to a 2012 paper from the United Nations Development Programme.

Tuvalu rarely exceeds 3 meters above mean sea level, making it the world's second lowest-lying country, according to the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Australia in 2019 pledged $500 million "to strengthen climate change and disaster resilience in the Pacific."

Five low-lying islands of the Solomon Island archipelago in the western South Pacific Ocean have already been submerged, the Diplomat reported.

The Pacific islands are susceptible to other issues that are exacerbated by climate change, including drought, heat waves, coastal erosion and increasing acidity of ocean water, according to the Australian department's website.

Kofe raised concerns in his speech about this climate mobility, which refers to the forced displacement and movement of people as a result of climate change.

About 76% of respondents in Tuvalu said they would migrate if sea level rise becomes more serious, according to a United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific project conducted from 2013 to 2016. But only 53% of respondents said they would be able to afford the moving process.

Kofe told Reuters that Tuvalu is considering legal ways to maintain its statehood recognition and ownership of maritime zones even if the islands are completely submerged and its people displaced.

"We're actually imagining a worst-case scenario where we are forced to relocate or our lands are submerged," he said.

Kofe added that while many will leave Tuvalu, some older residents say they are happy to go down with the land, noting the "close tie" people have to their land.

Before Kofe's speech was broadcast at the UN climate summit, the Tuvalu Department of Trade tweeted on Sunday that they had taken an "innovative approach" to help its message stand out.

And it worked.

Images and clips of Kofe's speech have been shared widely on social media, launching Tuvalu's struggle against rising sea levels into the global spotlight.

Kofe told Reuters that they didn't expect it to be so popular.

"Hopefully that carries the message and emphasizes the challenges that we are facing in Tuvalu at the moment," he said.

