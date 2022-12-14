Nation’s Oldest Free-Standing African American Cultural Center in Buncombe County Receives $40,000 SECU Foundation Grant to Advance Mission

Check Presentation

Holding check, left to right: Dewana Little, YMI Cultural Center executive director; Kelly Pippinger-Clark, SECU senior vice president in Asheville; Kim Hollifield, SECU regional senior vice president; with representatives from SECU and SECU Foundation.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation has provided a $40,000 grant to the YMI Cultural Center in Asheville to help expand support and programming. Established in 1892, the historical institution is the oldest free-standing African American cultural center in the nation, serving minority communities and public partnerships across Western North Carolina. Their areas of focus include cultural preservation, homeownership, and workforce development.



“SECU Foundation is an enthusiastic supporter of projects that honor and preserve the rich history and heritage of North Carolina’s diverse populations,” said Kim Hollifield, SECU regional senior vice president. “We hope that our grant will help strengthen and elevate YMI Cultural Center’s mission for years to come through their exceptional cultural and social programs.”

Executive Director of YMI Cultural Center Dewana Little shared, “We are continuously striving to build on the legacy of the founders of this historic institution. This funding from SECU Foundation helps us further our mission and build our capacity to better meet the needs of our communities.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director

Office: 919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org

