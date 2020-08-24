Has the nation made progress since George Floyd's death? Activists say more must be done

Chivona Newsome remembers the lonely Black Lives Matter protests for Eric Garner in 2015 attended by only a dozen or so people. She spent five years pleading for lawmakers in New York to ban police chokeholds to no avail after the 43-year-old father of six was killed while being arrested for allegedly selling cigarettes.

But weeks after George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day, Newsome was leading protests at Times Square with 25,000 people as other massive demonstrations erupted across the country. Lawmakers in New York and several other states and cities passed legislation to ban police chokeholds.

While the recent support feels good, Newsome is still waiting for more sweeping changes.

“A whole lot more needs to be done in terms of investing in the (Black) community," said Newsome, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Greater New York.

Tuesday will mark three months since Floyd's death, which sparked nationwide Black Lives Matter social justice protests that put pressure on city, state and federal officials to consider police reform and renew calls for racial equality. Many activists said the recent efforts by lawmakers — including plans to defund or disband police, empower civilian review boards, take down Confederate symbols, foster inclusion in the workplace and paint Black Lives Matter murals — show progress. But much more must be done to undo centuries of systemic racism, they argue.

Black Americans still face inequalities in housing, education, healthcare, food security and jobs, activists say.

And many argue that Black lives are still not valued.

On Sunday night, protests erupted in Kenosha, WS after video surfaced on social media of a police officer shooting Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back several times as he was walking to a car.

They argue addressing police brutality against Black people requires more than just banning chokeholds and making small budget cuts.

Floyd's death — which went viral after video surfaced of the officer kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes — magnified these issues as protesters of all races marched in the streets.

Demonstrators are now calling for reforms that would outlaw voter suppression, create jobs and close the wealth gap. They also want government officials to invest money into poor communities of color toward quality education systems, access to affordable housing and healthcare.

“Politicians thought we would stop when they started talking about police reform," Newsome said. “We truly believe that as much as we love to protest, as much as we love to fight, nothing happens to marginalized people unless there is legislation in place.”

Lawmakers have so far shied away from taking transformational steps to dismantle systemic racism.

During the Democratic National Convention this week, the campaign for Joe Biden, the party's presidential nominee, said little about the reforms protesters are demanding. Biden said he opposes cutting law enforcement resources and instead wants to allocate more funds to community policing.

President Donald Trump has defended the police, while calling the Black Lives Matter movement a "symbol of hate" and suggested its protesters were "terrorists." During the mostly peaceful protests, some people have looted stores and vandalized buildings and police cars.

