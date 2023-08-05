Nation should heed Turner’s wish his works are placed in dedicated gallery, say artist's family

Many of Turner's works are in storage or on loan - Hulton Archive/Print Collector

When JMW Turner died he left a bequest to the nation on the understanding that it would be housed in a dedicated “Turner Gallery” - a wish that was disregarded as the vast collection was broken up.

But as we approach the 250th anniversary of his birth, the descendants of Britain’s greatest artist are calling for a House of Lords inquiry to ensure his “stipulation” is met at last.

The family, supported by a leading scholar, argue that Turner would not have wanted his collection to be divided between the Tate and the National Gallery.

The total of about 300 paintings and 30,000 sketches were dispersed and many works are now either in storage or on loan.

Some works on paper are also too delicate to be shown, which the family acknowledge.

Dr Selby Whittingham, Turner expert and former curator of the Manchester City Art Gallery, told the Telegraph: “Turner made it a stipulation that they should be shown constantly together.”

William Frederick Turner, a Turner descendant, spoke of “this unfair and morally unjust situation”: “I feel strongly that Turner’s wishes should be fulfilled and those who can make changes should do the honourable and decent thing.”

Going to the Ball (San Martino) is not currently on display - Alamy

Ray Turner, whose great-great-great-grandmother was married to Turner’s first cousin, said: “Turner’s work seems to be more popular than ever, but his unsold completed works, which he wanted to leave to the nation, are not being displayed in accordance with the terms of his will - and they jolly well should be.

“Everybody who leaves something behind in their will should be afforded that basic level of respect.”

The hazy Venetian view, titled Going to the Ball (San Martino), is among important pictures marked “not on display” on the website of the Tate.

Another masterpiece, Light and Colour (Goethe’s Theory) - the Morning after the Deluge - Moses Writing the Book of Genesis, is currently in Tokyo, Japan.

Yet these are among finished pictures that Turner left to the nation at his death in 1851, with conditions in the second codicil of his will: “As to my finished pictures, I give them to the Trustees of the National Gallery, provided that an additional room or rooms be added to the present National Gallery, to be called when erected the Turner Gallery, in which such pictures are to be continually kept deposited and preserved.”

‘100 works on display for free’

While the National Gallery declined to comment, the Tate said: “The Turner Bequest is more accessible today than ever before. Tate Britain’s rehang has substantially increased Turner’s presence, with 100 of his works now on display for free and more prominent signage to guide visitors to them.

“Another 70 are currently in a major Turner exhibition at Tate Liverpool, thousands more can be accessed in Tate’s Prints and Drawings Room, and the entire bequest has been digitised for everyone to enjoy online.

“Tate is also committed to championing the best of British art on the world stage. Turner delighted in sending his works abroad in his lifetime and his paintings reach a bigger international audience today than he could ever have dreamed. In the past two years alone Tate has staged exhibitions of Turner’s work in 10 countries across 4 continents, enabling 1.5 million more people to see his work.”

The DCMS said: “DCMS sponsored museums operate at arms length from the government. Questions around the Turner Bequest are an operational matter for its owners and it is therefore up to each museum to determine how they manage their collection.”