Nation in dire need of primary care docs. Here’s how HCA Healthcare is helping in LS

Lee’s Summit Medical Center will have a graduate medical education program at Lee’s Summit Family Medicine, in an affiliation with HCA Midwest Health. Earlier this year HCA Healthcare announced more than 1,850 positions were posted across the country for its July 2022 graduate medical education programs.

The Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education granted accreditation for the Lee’s Summit Family Medicine residency program at the end of April. The three-year program, which accepted its first class of residents on July 1, will give physicians academic training and hands-on experience as they start their careers.

Six residents will be selected each year for a total of 18 by its third year.

The Association of American Medical Colleges has estimated that the United States could have a shortage of more than 100,000 physicians by 2034. Primary care specialists are expected to see the largest shortfalls.

“HCA Healthcare has a longstanding commitment to graduate medical education across the country, sponsoring more than 300 residency and fellowship programs in 16 states,” said HCA Vice President, Graduate Medical Education Dr. Sabesan Karuppiah in a written statement.

“We are proud of Lee’s Summit Medical Center’s new GME-accredited program that will further address the shortage of primary care physicians, while increasing access to high-quality, compassionate patient care in Eastern Jackson County.”

Lee’s Summit Family Medicine’s Residency Program Director Dr. Lawrence Gibbs notes that the program will help prepare doctors to provide continuous care to their patients across their lifetime, “an essential element of family medicine training,” he said.

“Attracting and retaining talent is integral to expanding access to patient care and improving the overall health of our community.”

Rock the Amp continues through Oct.

Local bands and musicians will continue to entertain crowds through the remainder of the summer and into early autumn during Legacy Park’s Rock the Amp series. Concerts will begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Check for rain delays or cancellations online. Catch the following shows:

▪ The Phil Collins Experience, Aug. 5, features vocalist Terry Adams Jr., recreating the look, sound and energy of Phil Collins on stage. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show.

▪ Blues Fest, Aug. 27, will feature Heather Newman and Jason Vivone, playing blues music. The event is free.

▪ The M80s, Sept. 24, brings an ’80s pop, rock and new wave music cover brand comes to KC. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show.

▪ SoulRoot, Oct. 7, brings hits over the last five decades. Covers songs range from Adelle, to Johnny Cash, to Outkast. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show.

Tickets for all events can be purchased online at RockTheAmp.net or in person at Legacy Park Amphitheater, 1201-1501 NE Legacy Park Drive, the day of the event.