Nation awaits as Lionesses bid for World Cup glory

Prince William has led a rallying call for the Lionesses hailing them and the “millions” they have inspired on their historic journey to the World Cup final.

The Lionesses will clash with Spain on Sunday as they bid to become the first senior England team to win a World Cup since Bobby Moore’s team beat West Germany in 1966.

In a video released on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media account, Prince William apologised for not being at the final in Australia. He said: “Lionesses, I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow.

“We’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you have achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world. So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

Princess Charlotte sends sweet ‘good luck’ message to Lionesses (Twitter @KensingtonRoyal)

His daughter Princess Charlotte, holding a football, added her own encouragement, cheering: “Good luck Lionesses!”

Queen Letizia of Spain is set to travel to Australia for the final, while UK royals are staying at home.

Players of England huddle prior to a training session at Central Coast Stadium (The FA via Getty Images)

It comes after sports broadcaster Gabby Logan, who is set to host the BBC’s coverage of the final, said she is “disappointed” that William, president of the Football Association, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not be there in person.

Mr Sunak released a stirring video filled with English flags on his social media in his absence.

In it he reads aloud a letter addressed to Sarina “and all our Lionesses”. He recites: “Once again, this summer, you’ve made us all proud.

“From beating the Aussies in their own backyard to winning that penalty shoot-out, you have inspired us with your skill, teamwork and courage.

“But whatever the result, I want you to know that you have already secured a lasting legacy: that every girl in this country will have equal access to all school sport, including football.”

Mr Sunak, a Southampton FC supporter, continued: “For my daughters, and for every girl in this country, you have made football something for them; you have made them feel they belong on the pitch.

“So – in a way – you’ve already brought football home.

“All that remains is to bring the trophy home too — and the whole nation is rooting for you. Thank you – and good luck!”

The London Eye will flash white and red in honour of the historic final with thousands expected to descend on Victoria Park to watch the game on big screens.

England have a fully fit squad for Sunday’s final. The one debate with Wiegman’s team is whether she brings Lauren James back into the starting XI.

The Chelsea forward was sent off in England’s last-16 win over Nigeria for stamping on forward Michelle Alozie.

James received a two-game ban, but she is now back available and vying with Ella Toone to start as England’s No10.

Toone is expected to keep her place, however Wiegman has said that James is ready to play if called upon.

“I said after that game, it was just a moment and of course she regretted that moment straight away and she apologised, she’s punished for that and we know it should not be part of football,” said Wiegman.

“She walked over her butt and she really regretted it. She started training again and we supported her.

“Sometimes when you’re not that experienced at this level, some fatigue gets in the game and you have a split second where you lose your emotions and that happens.

“It’s a mistake, a hard learning lesson but she’s ready to play again.”