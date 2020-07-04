Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest live results: Tracking the 2020 winners, total hot dogs consumed

It is time for everyone's favorite Fourth of July tradition: watching competitive eaters annihilate hot dogs.

The annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest will look a bit different this year in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Fans will not be in attendance for the event, and participants will be spaced at least six feet apart and separated by plexiglass.

While the visuals might be strange, the contest will once again feature top competitors like Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo, the reigning champions in the men's and women's divisions. They both enter as heavy favorites, so they may be more focused on setting new personal records than worrying about the rest of the field.

Sporting News is tracking live updates from the 2020 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Follow below for complete results.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2020 live results, updates

Men's results

Updates will be provided here when the men's contest begins.

Women's results

Updates will be provided here when the women's contest begins.

Hot dog eating contest time

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: Noon ET | 9 a.m. PT

The 2020 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is scheduled to start at noon ET on Saturday, July 4. The women's championship will be up first at noon, with the men's following.

What channel is Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on?

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN app

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest will be broadcast on ESPN in 2020.