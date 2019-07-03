Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest prize money: How much will the winner make in 2019?

The two Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest winners walk away with more than just a belt. They will also get a generous sum of money.

Before the Fourth of July fireworks begin at night, start your Thursday with one of Independence Day's most storied traditions: the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The debate between Joey Chestnut and the New England Patriots for the best current dynasty in sports (sarcasm...maybe) will persist as Chestnut looks to once again reign supreme as the hot dog eating champion. He has won 11 of the last 12 Nathan's contests dating back to 2007.

Chestnut will be joined by Matt Stonie, among others, in the quest for the mustard-yellow belt, while the list of female competitors is headlined by five-time defending champion Miki Sudo.

While those watching at home may not envy the participants, the ten-minute contest on Coney Island can pay huge dividends for the winner in terms of both a full stomach and full pockets.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest prize money

The combined purse between the two competitions amounts to $40,000, but only the top five finishers will earn prize money. The winner of both the men's and women's contests earns $10,000. The full list of payouts are as follows:

  • First place: $10,000

  • Second place: $5,000

  • Third place: $2,500

  • Fourth place: $1,500

  • Fifth place: $1,000

What is Joey Chestnut's net worth?

Chestnut has made a ton of money off eating a lot of food. Basically the dream, right? His net worth is listed at $800,000 as of this year. The professional competitive eater has earned that total by winning 11 Nathan's contests and setting several world records, including for hot dogs (74), buffalo wings (7.61 pounds), fish tacos (30) and ice cream sandwiches (25.5).

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest list of past winners

The hot dog eating contest hasn't had a ton of parity in recent years, with Chestnut and Sudo consistently taking home the men's and women's titles respectively. The one outlier came in 2015, when Matt Stonie upset Chestnut for the victory.

Year

Winner

Hot dogs eaten

Time

2018 men's

Joey Chestnut

74

10 mins.

2018 women's

Miki Sudo

37

2017 men's

Joey Chestnut

72

10 mins.

2017 women's

Miki Sudo

41

2016 men's

Joey Chestnut

70

10 mins.

2016 women's

Miki Sudo

38.5

2015 men's

Matt Stonie

62

10 mins.

2015 women's

Miki Sudo

38

2014 men's

Joey Chestnut

61

10 mins.

2014 women's

Miki Sudo

34

2013 men's

Joey Chestnut

69

10 mins.

2013 women's

Sonya Thomas

36.75

2012 men's

Joey Chestnut

68

10 mins.

2012 women's

Sonya Thomas

45

2011 men's

Joey Chestnut

62

10 mins.

2011 women's

Sonya Thomas

40

2010

Joey Chestnut

54

10 mins.

2009

Joey Chestnut

68

10 mins.

2008

Joey Chestnut

59

10 mins.

2007

Joey Chestnut

66

12 mins.

2006

Takeru Kobayashi

53.75

12 mins.

2005

Takeru Kobayashi

49

12 mins.

2004

Takeru Kobayashi

53.5

12 mins.

2003

Takeru Kobayashi

44.5

12 mins.

2002

Takeru Kobayashi

50.5

12 mins.

2001

Takeru Kobayashi

50

12 mins

2000

Kazutoyo Arai

25

12 mins.

1999

Steve Keiner

21.5

12 mins.

1998

Hirofumi Nakajima

19

12 mins.

1997

Hirofumi Nakajima

24.5

12 mins.

