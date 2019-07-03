Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest prize money: How much will the winner make in 2019?

Before the Fourth of July fireworks begin at night, start your Thursday with one of Independence Day's most storied traditions: the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The debate between Joey Chestnut and the New England Patriots for the best current dynasty in sports (sarcasm...maybe) will persist as Chestnut looks to once again reign supreme as the hot dog eating champion. He has won 11 of the last 12 Nathan's contests dating back to 2007.

Chestnut will be joined by Matt Stonie, among others, in the quest for the mustard-yellow belt, while the list of female competitors is headlined by five-time defending champion Miki Sudo.

While those watching at home may not envy the participants, the ten-minute contest on Coney Island can pay huge dividends for the winner in terms of both a full stomach and full pockets.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest prize money

The combined purse between the two competitions amounts to $40,000, but only the top five finishers will earn prize money. The winner of both the men's and women's contests earns $10,000. The full list of payouts are as follows:

First place: $10,000

Second place: $5,000

Third place: $2,500

Fourth place: $1,500

Fifth place: $1,000

What is Joey Chestnut's net worth?

Chestnut has made a ton of money off eating a lot of food. Basically the dream, right? His net worth is listed at $800,000 as of this year. The professional competitive eater has earned that total by winning 11 Nathan's contests and setting several world records, including for hot dogs (74), buffalo wings (7.61 pounds), fish tacos (30) and ice cream sandwiches (25.5).

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest list of past winners

2014 women's Miki Sudo 34

The hot dog eating contest hasn't had a ton of parity in recent years, with Chestnut and Sudo consistently taking home the men's and women's titles respectively. The one outlier came in 2015, when Matt Stonie upset Chestnut for the victory.