Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest prize money: How much will the winner make in 2020?

The prize money given to the winner of the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is nice, but we all know the reward of this event is the shameless pride associated with being able to consume an absurd amount of food in a 10-minute period.

Chances are, that prize money and the Mustard Belt that comes with it will go to defending men's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest victor Joey Chestnut yet again. The same can be said for defending women's champion Miki Sudo.

With the exception of 2015, when he was upset by Matt Stonie, the 36-year-old Chestnut has won every men's edition of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest since his first victory in 2007. On the women's side, Miki Sudo, 35, has a similar streak in place, winning the last six contests.

Which means Chestnut and Sudo have racked up solid amounts of prize money over the last several years from their Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest exploits. That's good, because it allows them to buy all the antacid tablets they need.

Below is all you need to know about the prize money for the 2020 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, which due to COVID-19 is being held in a private, indoor location rather than its traditional spot on the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Coney Island, N.Y.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest prize money

Major League Eating has not indicated that the prize money given to the winner of the 2020 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest will be different than in years past despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

So the winner of both the men's contest and the women's contest will leave New York $10,000 richer.

The combined purse between the men's and women's competitions traditionally is $40,000, with each winner earning $10,000. Below is the traditional breakdown of the earnings for the top five finishers in each contest.

First place: $10,000

Second place: $5,000

Third place: $2,500

Fourth place: $1,500

Fifth place: $1,000

It's worth noting that each contest in 2020 will feature just five competitors rather than the traditional 15 to allow for social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Major League Eating has not announced any updates to the payout for the hot dog eating contest.

From MLE's release: "This year, the contest will be dedicated to raising funds for food banks and to raising awareness of food bank needs. Major League Eating and individual eaters will make donations to food banks and use the contest as a platform to highlight the work of these organizations."

What is Joey Chestnut's net worth?

Nobody has won more Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contests — and therefore collected more prize money from the competition — than Chestnut, a 12-time winner who still holds the world record of 74 hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes.

As of last year, Chestnut's net worth was $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Per the site, a top competitive eater like Chestnut "can easily earn $250,000 (to) $500,000 per year from prize money and sponsorships."

Chestnut also has his own line of condiments for hot dogs, brats, sausages, wings and sandwiches. The products he sells include grilling sauces and wing sauces.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest list of past winners

Neither Chestnut nor Sudo set records with their winning performances in last year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, but they both extended personal streaks. Chestnut has won 12 of the last 13 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contests on the men's side, and Sudo has won the last six women's contests.

Chestnut's personal best is 74 hot dogs and buns (2018), and Sudo's personal best is 41 hot dogs and buns (2017). Both will compete in the 2020 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Below are all of the contest winners dating back to 2000.

2009 Joey Chestnut 68 10 mins.

Year Winner Hot dogs eaten Time 2019 men's Joey Chestnut 71 10 mins. 2019 women's Miki Sudo 31 2018 men's Joey Chestnut 74 10 mins. 2018 women's Miki Sudo 37 2017 men's Joey Chestnut 72 10 mins. 2017 women's Miki Sudo 41 2016 men's Joey Chestnut 70 10 mins. 2016 women's Miki Sudo 38.5 2015 men's Matt Stonie 62 10 mins. 2015 women's Miki Sudo 38 2014 men's Joey Chestnut 61 10 mins. 2014 women's Miki Sudo 34 2013 men's Joey Chestnut 69 10 mins. 2013 women's Sonya Thomas 36.75 2012 men's Joey Chestnut 68 10 mins. 2012 women's Sonya Thomas 45 2011 men's Joey Chestnut 62 10 mins. 2011 women's Sonya Thomas 40 2010 Joey Chestnut 54 10 mins. 2009 Joey Chestnut 68 10 mins. 2008 Joey Chestnut 59 10 mins. 2007 Joey Chestnut 66 12 mins. 2006 Takeru Kobayashi 53.75 12 mins. 2005 Takeru Kobayashi 49 12 mins. 2004 Takeru Kobayashi 53.5 12 mins. 2003 Takeru Kobayashi 44.5 12 mins. 2002 Takeru Kobayashi 50.5 12 mins. 2001 Takeru Kobayashi 50 12 mins 2000 Kazutoyo Arai 25 12 mins.

According to MLE archives, the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest has occurred each July 4th in Coney Island, N.Y., since 1916, the year Nathan Handwerker opened the restaurant.