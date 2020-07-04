Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2020 start time, TV channel, odds, records & past winners

What a bunch of hot dogs.

It's a tradition almost as old as time — long before humankind roamed, Nathan's has been holding its annual Independence Day hot dog eating contest since dinosaurs walked the earth. (T-Rex faced extinction without a single win, by the way. Short arms and all.)

But since the official sanctioning of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, the contest has taken place since 1967, with the July 4 date set since 1979, making for an Independence Day staple.

This year, the odds are strictly slanted in Joey "Jaws" Chestnut's favor once again, with his reign of dominance stretching over the last decade plus. He's the winner of 12 of the last 13 tourneys, with Matt Stonie breaking Chestnut's streak of eight consecutive titles in 2015. Chestnut would start a new streak in 2016, winning the last four years' worth of events, consuming 287 frankfurters over that span and keeping the Mustard Belt strapped firmly around his waist.

Punchers punch, shooters shoot, eaters eat. Coronavirus or not, the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest will go on as scheduled this July 4. Here's what you need to know about the 2020 event:

MORE: Odds & betting guide for Nathan's contest 2020

What time is the hot dog eating contest?

  • Date: Saturday, July 4

  • Time: Noon ET | 10 a.m. PT

The 2020 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is scheduled to start at noon ET on Saturday, July 4. The women's championship will be up first at noon, with the men's following.

What channel is Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on?

  • TV channel: ESPN

  • Live stream: ESPN app

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest will be broadcast on ESPN in 2020.

If you want to further disgust yourself and/or revel and bask in the glory of gluttons, you can catch the replays at the following times:

Network

Date

Time

ESPNNews

Saturday, July 4

2 p.m.

ESPN2

Saturday, July 4

4 p.m.

ESPN2

Saturday, July 4

8 p.m.

ESPNNews

Saturday, July 4

9 p.m.

ESPNNews

Sunday, July 5

12 a.m.

ESPNNews

Sunday, July 5

2 p.m.

ESPN2

Sunday, July 5

11 p.m.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest odds

If you feel like putting your buns on the line and want to place few sheckles down on the iron stomachs of the competitors, here's some of the things you can bet on come Saturday, courtesy of Sports Insider:

Joey Chestnut or the field (men's competition)

  • Chestnut -1500

  • The field +600

Men's winner hot dogs consumed

  • Over 71 1/2 -160

  • Under 71/12 +120

Will the men's record (73 hot dogs consumed) be broken?

  • No -400

  • Yes +250

Miki Sudo or the field (women's competition)

  • Sudo -1500

  • The field +600

Women's winner hot dogs consumed

  • Over 40 1/2 -165

  • Under 40 1/2 +125

Will the women's record (45 hot dogs consumed) be broken?

  • Yes -170

  • No +130

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest winners

Really, nothing before the arrival of Takeru Kobayashi should count, considering he changed the face and stomach of competitive eating.

Year

Winner

Hot dogs eaten

Time

2019 men's

Joey Chestnut

71

10 mins.

2019 women's

Miki Sudo

31

2018 men's

Joey Chestnut

74

10 mins.

2018 women's

Miki Sudo

37

2017 men's

Joey Chestnut

72

10 mins.

2017 women's

Miki Sudo

41

2016 men's

Joey Chestnut

70

10 mins.

2016 women's

Miki Sudo

38.5

2015 men's

Matt Stonie

62

10 mins.

2015 women's

Miki Sudo

38

2014 men's

Joey Chestnut

61

10 mins.

2014 women's

Miki Sudo

34

2013 men's

Joey Chestnut

69

10 mins.

2013 women's

Sonya Thomas

36.75

2012 men's

Joey Chestnut

68

10 mins.

2012 women's

Sonya Thomas

45

2011 men's

Joey Chestnut

62

10 mins.

2011 women's

Sonya Thomas

40

2010

Joey Chestnut

54

10 mins.

2009

Joey Chestnut

68

10 mins.

2008

Joey Chestnut

59

10 mins.

2007

Joey Chestnut

66

12 mins.

2006

Takeru Kobayashi

53.75

12 mins.

2005

Takeru Kobayashi

49

12 mins.

2004

Takeru Kobayashi

53.5

12 mins.

2003

Takeru Kobayashi

44.5

12 mins.

2002

Takeru Kobayashi

50.5

12 mins.

2001

Takeru Kobayashi

50

12 mins

2000

Kazutoyo Arai

25

12 mins.

1999

Steve Keiner

21.5

12 mins.

1998

Hirofumi Nakajima

19

12 mins.

1997

Hirofumi Nakajima

24.5

12 mins.

Hot dog eating records

While Kobayashi changed the game, Chestnut made it his.

"Jaws" has broken his own world record on multiple occassions, and now holds the record for the five most hot dogs eaten. Aside from being king of the hot dogs, Chestnut holds world records for jalapeno poppers, buffalo wings and gumbo, among other foods. He most recently set a record in Big Macs eaten in February, with 32 engorged in 38 minutes.

Men's record

Year

Contestant

Hot dogs eaten

2018

Joey Chestnut

74

2016

Joey Chestnut

73*

2017

Joey Chestnut

72

2019

Joey Chestnut

71

2016

Joey Chestnut

70

* Chestnut's 2016 record was set at the Giant National Capital BBQ Battle just nine days before the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Women's record

Sony Thomas set the record for hot dogs eaten in 2012, but reigning, defending, six-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champ Miki Sudo has a good shot to break the record this year.

Year

Contestant

Hot dogs eaten

2012

Sonya Thomas

45

2017

Miki Sudo

41

2009

Sonya Thomas

41

2011

Sonya Thomas

40

2007

Sonya Thomas

39

