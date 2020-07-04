Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2020 start time, TV channel, odds, records & past winners
What a bunch of hot dogs.
It's a tradition almost as old as time — long before humankind roamed, Nathan's has been holding its annual Independence Day hot dog eating contest since dinosaurs walked the earth. (T-Rex faced extinction without a single win, by the way. Short arms and all.)
But since the official sanctioning of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, the contest has taken place since 1967, with the July 4 date set since 1979, making for an Independence Day staple.
This year, the odds are strictly slanted in Joey "Jaws" Chestnut's favor once again, with his reign of dominance stretching over the last decade plus. He's the winner of 12 of the last 13 tourneys, with Matt Stonie breaking Chestnut's streak of eight consecutive titles in 2015. Chestnut would start a new streak in 2016, winning the last four years' worth of events, consuming 287 frankfurters over that span and keeping the Mustard Belt strapped firmly around his waist.
Punchers punch, shooters shoot, eaters eat. Coronavirus or not, the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest will go on as scheduled this July 4. Here's what you need to know about the 2020 event:
What time is the hot dog eating contest?
Date: Saturday, July 4
Time: Noon ET | 10 a.m. PT
The 2020 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is scheduled to start at noon ET on Saturday, July 4. The women's championship will be up first at noon, with the men's following.
What channel is Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on?
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: ESPN app
The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest will be broadcast on ESPN in 2020.
If you want to further disgust yourself and/or revel and bask in the glory of gluttons, you can catch the replays at the following times:
Network
Date
Time
ESPNNews
Saturday, July 4
2 p.m.
ESPN2
Saturday, July 4
4 p.m.
ESPN2
Saturday, July 4
8 p.m.
ESPNNews
Saturday, July 4
9 p.m.
ESPNNews
Sunday, July 5
12 a.m.
ESPNNews
Sunday, July 5
2 p.m.
ESPN2
Sunday, July 5
11 p.m.
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest odds
If you feel like putting your buns on the line and want to place few sheckles down on the iron stomachs of the competitors, here's some of the things you can bet on come Saturday, courtesy of Sports Insider:
Joey Chestnut or the field (men's competition)
Chestnut -1500
The field +600
Men's winner hot dogs consumed
Over 71 1/2 -160
Under 71/12 +120
Will the men's record (73 hot dogs consumed) be broken?
No -400
Yes +250
Miki Sudo or the field (women's competition)
Sudo -1500
The field +600
Women's winner hot dogs consumed
Over 40 1/2 -165
Under 40 1/2 +125
Will the women's record (45 hot dogs consumed) be broken?
Yes -170
No +130
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest winners
Really, nothing before the arrival of Takeru Kobayashi should count, considering he changed the face and stomach of competitive eating.
Year
Winner
Hot dogs eaten
Time
2019 men's
Joey Chestnut
71
10 mins.
2019 women's
Miki Sudo
31
2018 men's
Joey Chestnut
74
10 mins.
2018 women's
Miki Sudo
37
2017 men's
Joey Chestnut
72
10 mins.
2017 women's
Miki Sudo
41
2016 men's
Joey Chestnut
70
10 mins.
2016 women's
Miki Sudo
38.5
2015 men's
Matt Stonie
62
10 mins.
2015 women's
Miki Sudo
38
2014 men's
Joey Chestnut
61
10 mins.
2014 women's
Miki Sudo
34
2013 men's
Joey Chestnut
69
10 mins.
2013 women's
Sonya Thomas
36.75
2012 men's
Joey Chestnut
68
10 mins.
2012 women's
Sonya Thomas
45
2011 men's
Joey Chestnut
62
10 mins.
2011 women's
Sonya Thomas
40
2010
Joey Chestnut
54
10 mins.
2009
Joey Chestnut
68
10 mins.
2008
Joey Chestnut
59
10 mins.
2007
Joey Chestnut
66
12 mins.
2006
Takeru Kobayashi
53.75
12 mins.
2005
Takeru Kobayashi
49
12 mins.
2004
Takeru Kobayashi
53.5
12 mins.
2003
Takeru Kobayashi
44.5
12 mins.
2002
Takeru Kobayashi
50.5
12 mins.
2001
Takeru Kobayashi
50
12 mins
2000
Kazutoyo Arai
25
12 mins.
1999
Steve Keiner
21.5
12 mins.
1998
Hirofumi Nakajima
19
12 mins.
1997
Hirofumi Nakajima
24.5
12 mins.
Hot dog eating records
While Kobayashi changed the game, Chestnut made it his.
"Jaws" has broken his own world record on multiple occassions, and now holds the record for the five most hot dogs eaten. Aside from being king of the hot dogs, Chestnut holds world records for jalapeno poppers, buffalo wings and gumbo, among other foods. He most recently set a record in Big Macs eaten in February, with 32 engorged in 38 minutes.
Men's record
Year
Contestant
Hot dogs eaten
2018
Joey Chestnut
74
2016
Joey Chestnut
73*
2017
Joey Chestnut
72
2019
Joey Chestnut
71
2016
Joey Chestnut
70
* Chestnut's 2016 record was set at the Giant National Capital BBQ Battle just nine days before the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Women's record
Sony Thomas set the record for hot dogs eaten in 2012, but reigning, defending, six-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champ Miki Sudo has a good shot to break the record this year.
Year
Contestant
Hot dogs eaten
2012
Sonya Thomas
45
2017
Miki Sudo
41
2009
Sonya Thomas
41
2011
Sonya Thomas
40
2007
Sonya Thomas
39