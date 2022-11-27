After injury scare in warmups, Bears QB Trevor Siemian starts over Nathan Peterman

Entering Sunday, the Chicago Bears quarterback situation appeared clear. Justin Fields was dealing with a shoulder injury but would give it a go in warmups, with the expectation Trevor Siemian would start Sunday against the New York Jets.

But Siemian suffered his own injury (oblique) during warmups. Fox Sports reported he received an injection in an attempt to play, while ESPN and NFL Network said the Bears would turn to Nathan Peterman.

But it ended up being Siemian under center in East Rutherford, N.J.. Peterman, famous for throwing five interceptions in one game during his two seasons (2017 and 2018) with the Buffalo Bills, remained on the sideline as Siemian led the Bears on an opening drive that resulted in a field goal.

Trevor Siemian during pregame warmups.

Siemian started four games for the New Orleans Saints last season and began his career as a seventh-round pick with the Denver Broncos in 2015. Running back David Montgomery next in line as the emergency quarterback.

Fields, the Bears' 2021 first-round pick, had been finding a groove with an offense that averaged 29.6 points per game over its last five games (despite a 1-4 record). He was on the field for warmups but had trended toward sitting due to what Fields called "an AC joint injury."

The Jets will have their own quarterback change this week. Mike White will replace the benched Zach Wilson, picked nine spots ahead of Fields in last year's draft, after a string of subpar performances.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bears' Trevor Seimian starts over Nathan Peterman after injury scare