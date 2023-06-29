Nathan Lyon's Ashes series feared over with calf injury – is this 2023's Glenn McGrath moment?

Steve Smith believes his best spinner Nathan Lyon may miss the remainder of the series - Getty Images/Ian Kington

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon is set to be ruled out of the remainder of the Lord’s Test and the entire Ashes series, after sustaining a calf injury in the second Test.

Lyon pulled up sore in the 37th over of England’s innings on the second day at Lord’s, gesturing that he had pain in his right calf. He was then immediately helped off the field.

Australia’s vice-captain Steve Smith admitted that Lyon was unlikely to appear in the rest of the game.

“Obviously it didn’t look good,” Smith said. “He doesn’t look like he’ll play in the rest of the game but not sure how he is. If no good, obviously it’s a big loss for us. It was his 100th consecutive Test match and I know he was looking to play a big part. Fingers crossed he’s okay but it didn’t look good.



“It is not ideal, particular your spin bowler, one player with one role. Batters there are loads of us around.”

The injury to Lyon, who had taken 495 Test wickets and is currently playing in his 100th consecutive Test, has huge potential ramifications for the match. No injury replacements are permitted in Test cricket, except in the case of concussion, meaning that Australia could not replace Lyon for the remainder of the Test.

Lyon is a crucial member of Australia’s attack, providing balance along the four quick bowlers. He took eight wickets in the Test victory at Edgbaston, and dismissed Zak Crawley stumped for 48 to take Australia’s first wicket at Lord’s.

Australia's Nathan Lyon (right) received treatment for a calf injury - PA/Adam Davy

Sir Geoffrey Boycott, speaking to Telegraph Sport, said that the injury to Lyon will have major ramifications on the series.

“To miss him is huge,” said Boycott. “That incident may decide the Ashes. It is a huge blow to Australia.”

For the rest of the Test at Lord’s Australia will largely be reliant on their three main seamers, supported by all-rounder Cameron Green. Both Travis Head and Steve Smith bowled part-time spin on the second day.

Australia’s reserve spinner in the Test squad is Todd Murphy, another off spinner. Murphy played alongside Lyon during Australia’s recent Test series in India, taking 14 wickets at 25.21 apiece in the four Tests in a highly encouraging debut. Murphy is 22 and has only played 12 first-class matches, and would be sure to be targeted by England’s attack.

Smith backed Murphy to step-up for Australia in the rest of the series if needed.

“We have Todd Murphy waiting in the wings, who has been bowling beautifully in the nets and bowled really well in India when he got his opportunity. I would be confident if he came in that he would do a terrific job for us.”

If Australia did not want to select Murphy for the third Test at Headingley, which begins next Thursday, an alternative could be to select four specialist seamers - recalling Scott Boland, or bringing in Michael Neser. But Murphy is set to be picked if Lyon is indeed ruled out.

In a further injury concern for Australia, skipper Pat Cummins also had time off the field after banging his face on the edge of the square at Lord’s diving to save the ball. But Cummins subsequently returned to the field.

Pat Cummins' black eye sustained after diving for the ball in the field - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

Telegraph Sport analysis

Nathan Lyon’s injury could be a Glenn McGrath moment

Is Nathan Lyon’s injury the 2023 Ashes’ version of Glenn McGrath treading on a cricket ball in 2005? England fans should not be deluded into thinking it is that simple. Yet, as Nathan Lyon reached for his right calf after coming in from deep backward square leg, and then walked off grimacing, it was a moment whose effects might only be fully discerned come the end of the series.

Cricket is almost unique in handicapping teams by not allowing players who are injured midway through a match to be replaced - an obstacle that is multiplied over a five-day Test match. Indeed, Australia might reflect on a curiosity. Had he been concussed, as Steve Smith was by Jofra Archer in this Test four years ago and Jack Leach was when he dived across the boundary rope against New Zealand at Lord’s last year, Australia would have been able to summon Todd Murphy, Lyon’s understudy, as a mid-match replacement. Instead, Australia are left playing the rest of the Test with, effectively, 10 men: Lyon might - just - be able to bat with the help of a runner, but will not bowl again. It is no way to mark becoming the first-ever bowler to play 100 consecutive Test matches: a reflection of his importance for Australia since being dropped in England a decade ago.



As Lyon trudged off, cricket betting traders judged that Australia’s chances of victory fell around 6 per cent. Losing a bowler early in the first innings is one of the greatest obstacles that a Test side can face, as England learned when James Anderson pulled up four overs into the 2019 Ashes; the effects were seen when an exhausted attack conceded 487-7 in Australia’s second innings. The sight of Travis Head, Australia’s locum off spinner, losing his run-up before his first delivery emphasised the challenge. The day ended with Head and Steve Smith in tandem: part-time spin from both ends.

With England batting last this time, Australia might have expected Lyon to have a similar impact to his eight wickets at Edgbaston. Indeed, in his 13 overs he had Zak Crawley stumped, and was notably more frugal than the rest of the attack.

Yet the impact of Lyon’s loss extends beyond not being able to bowl him. His absence also means that Australia will have to place greater demands on the rest of their frontline attack, summoning bowlers back for new spells earlier than they would wish. It adds up to a cocktail that could conceivably tilt the Test match.

Despite this disruption, for Australia there might just be a little comfort too. The presence of Cameron Green gives Australia the allrounder that they have traditionally lacked - and a man who can help to make up for some of Lyon’s lost overs. Compared to most seam-bowling allrounders, who are generally medium-pacers, Green’s extra pace and bounce marks him out as an altogether more threatening option. But there are concerns about Green’s back, and he has only bowled an average of 13 overs a Test so far in his career. And so, even with the insurance he provides, victory with a depleted attack would amount to one of Australia’s most cherished away victories.

Beyond this game, Australia’s prospects of overcoming Lyon’s are better. Lyon’s performances this series have reaffirmed his mastery of orthodox off spin: his capacity to beat batsmen both in the air and off the pitch; his constant tweaks to his pace to pose new questions; and the equable temperament that sees England’s aggression less as a threat than add to his tally of stumpings, which has now reached 20. But Australia, perhaps more than at any time before in his career, have a man well-equipped to perform Lyon’s role.

Nathan Lyon took three wickets in the first Test at Edgbaston - Reuters/Paul Childs

In India earlier this year, Australia took the unusual step of picking two off spinners in tandem. Murphy mocked the notion that a bespectacled 22-year-old with only seven first-class appearances would be overawed by the challenge of bowling in India: he took 14 wickets at an average of 25 apiece, showing great control and emulating Lyon in his ease switching between over and around the wicket. Murphy left Australia having dismissed Virat Kohli four times. His extra pace, side-spin and variation of his angle of release made him a subtly different threat to Lyon.

For a measure of his quality, consider the assessment of the finest off spinner in the world today: Ravichandran Ashwin. “Todd Murphy had a sensational debut series,” Ashwin said. “Murphy came here 10 to 50 times better than how Nathan Lyon came here on his first Test tour.”

Now, rather than performing in tandem with Lyon, Murphy will have to perform in lieu of him. And while English thoughts might drift to 2005, Australia’s might be comforted by memories of 2019 and the impact made by another understudy given a chance through injury at Lord’s: Marnus Labuschagne.

