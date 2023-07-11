Nathan Law: Police raid family home of exiled Hong Kong activist

A bounty was recently offered by Hong Kong authorities for Nathan Law

Hong Kong police have raided the family home of Nathan Law, a leading pro-democracy activist in exile in the UK.

Local media reported that Mr Law's parents and one of his brothers were also taken away for questioning.

The raid comes a week after authorities issued a HK$1m (£99,100; US$127,800) bounty for his arrest, as well as for that of seven other activists.

Mr Law, who fled to the UK in 2020 where he was granted political asylum, is yet to comment on the developments.

However he told the BBC last week he would have to be more careful following the order.

Hong Kong authorities on 3 July issued arrest warrants and rewards for information leading to the capture of Mr Law and seven other Hong Kong political activists living in exile.

The eight activists targeted are accused of colluding with foreign forces - a crime that can carry a sentence of life in prison. The offence comes under Hong Kong's draconian security law, which was imposed three years ago after widespread pro-democracy protests took place in the former British territory in 2019.

The countries in which the activists live - the UK, the US and Australia - do not have extradition treaties with China, and have condemned the order from Hong Kong authorities.

However, at least five people with connections to the activists have been arrested in Hong Kong since the announcement.

Mr Law is one of the most prominent figures in Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, and was one of the unofficial leaders of the 2019 demonstrations.

After fleeing Hong Kong in 2020, he had issued a statement saying he had cut off all ties with his family.

He told the BBC last week he felt his situation was "relatively safe" in the UK, but he would have to be more vigilant as a result of the bounty's announcement.

"There could possibly be someone in the UK - or anywhere else - to provide informations of me to (the Hong Kong authorities). For example, my whereabouts, where they could possibly extradite me when I'm transiting in certain countries," Mr Law said.

"All these things may put my life in to dangerous situations if I'm not careful enough of who I meet or where I go. It makes me have to live in a more careful life."