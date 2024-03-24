Who Is Nathan Kress' Wife? All About London Elise Kress

Nathan Kress married his wife in 2015, and the couple shares three children

iCarly star Nathan Kress and his wife, London Elise Kress, were on the fast track to romance, getting engaged just a few months after their first date and marrying shortly thereafter.

Since then, the couple has welcomed three children and weathered some tough times together, but their dedication to each other and their family is clear in every sweet Instagram post and red carpet moment.

“Lon, you are a powerhouse of love and grace. Your steadfast kindness to everyone you meet, combined with the grit and determination that have seen you through so much adversity, make you a marvel to me,” Nathan wrote to celebrate his wife’s birthday in 2021. “Those who truly know you have seen you handle a LOT. But I'm the one who gets to witness it every day, and I wouldn't trade it for anything.”

So who is Nathan Kress' wife? Here’s everything to know about London Elise Kress and her relationship with the actor.

She grew up in Michigan

According to London’s LinkedIn, she attended the Lenawee Christian School in Michigan, where she played volleyball, ran track and participated in band and choir. She graduated from the school in 2011.

She’s an actress and a stunt performer

Just like her husband, London is a member of the entertainment industry and worked under the name London Elise Moore before marrying Nathan.

She worked as a stand-in and stunt performer on movies including Oz the Great and Powerful, where she served as Michelle Williams’ stand-in, Need for Speed and Into the Storm, where she reportedly met Nathan.

London and Nathan may have met on set

The future couple both worked on 2014’s Into the Storm, with Nathan playing the role of Trey and London doing stunts.

However, they didn’t start dating until early 2015, as evidenced by a cute Instagram collage that London shared on their one-month anniversary. “Where the heckkk did that first month go?!? I really have no idea....but here's to many more,” she wrote.

London and Nathan got engaged in 2015

The pair didn’t date for long; they were ready to make it official just a few months after their first anniversary.

Nathan proposed to London in May 2015 during a romantic outdoor dinner for two. “She said, ‘Heck yes,’ ” the actor wrote of his new fianceé’s response to the big question.

They married just six months after getting engaged

Nathan and London didn’t wait too long after getting engaged, tying the knot in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, 2015.

London wore a sleeveless lace gown with a long veil, and Nathan donned a gray suit. The former child star's iCarly castmates were in attendance to celebrate the happy couple.

She has endometriosis

In a vulnerable and candid highlight on her Instagram Story, London shared her journey with endometriosis, answering questions for followers about what she’s learned and what works for her. She said she first experienced symptoms at age 12 with her first period and wasn’t officially diagnosed with the condition until nearly 12 years later; she’s also had surgical procedures to treat her endometriosis.

“If you’re looking for how to be a good friend to a chronic sufferer, pick them up ... help them feel validated & believed, because what they’re saying is true,” she wrote.

According to London, Nathan is “supportive in any way he can be” and she doesn’t take his care for granted. “I tell him all the time that it takes a special man to be an endo husband ... or caretaker of ANY type when it comes to chronic illnesses,” she wrote.

Nathan, too, has opened up about how London’s diagnosis has impacted their life together. “It’s really rough and there’s no cure. You can have surgery and do certain things for it, but there’s really nothing to be done,” Nathan shared in a conversation for Man Enough to Care. “That wasn’t something I was really aware of ... she didn’t know for a long time, she just knew something was wrong.”

She’s a mother of three

Nathan and London welcomed their first child, daughter Rosie Carolyn, on Dec. 21, 2017. “I am an emotional wreck! In the good way!” Nathan wrote of the experience.

According to the actor, he and his wife didn’t give their baby a name prior to her birth despite knowing the sex. “We decided to not name her until she comes out,” Nathan told PEOPLE a few months before she was born. “For all we know, we could name her something and then it’s completely wrong when [she’s born]. We know a couple we’re thinking about, but we know we don’t want to do anything until it’s out there.”

The couple dealt with several miscarriages before the birth of their second daughter, Evie Elise, on March 20, 2021. "My wife is superhuman, and doing extremely well," Nathan wrote on Instagram at the time. "My children are the greatest little gifts on the planet, and I still can't seem to stop crying."

In June 2023, the couple welcomed their third child, a son named Lincoln William. "It's been too much fun around here to have time to talk about it," he wrote on Instagram the week after Lincoln's birth. "Little Link is AWESOME, my wife is an absolute champ as always, our girls are the Big Sis dynamic duo."

