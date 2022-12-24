Nathan Jones ready for challenge of keeping Southampton in Premier League

Ed Elliot
·3 min read

Nathan Jones is relishing the challenge of attempting to save Southampton from relegation after realising his dream of reaching the Premier League.

Former Luton and Stoke boss Jones will take charge of the first top-flight home match of his career on Monday when Brighton visit St Mary’s.

Struggling Saints sit second bottom of the table following a 3-1 defeat at Liverpool on 12 November, just two days after Jones succeeded the sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The Welshman, whose maiden top-flight fixture on home soil was delayed by the World Cup, spent the majority of his playing days in the English Football League, in addition to spells with Spanish sides Badajoz and Numancia.

Having finally reached the top division, Jones is determined to make the most of his opportunity but knows it will be far from straightforward.

“You always want to do stuff at the highest level,” said the 49-year-old, who had two spells in charge of Luton, either side of a short stint with the Potters.

“I wanted to play in the Premier League, I wasn’t good enough but I managed to carve out a career I was proud of. And then I always wanted to go into coaching, and I did that. Eventually, when I’d coached at a number of places, I felt I could be a manager so that’s what I embarked on.

“I chose, I felt, the right one in terms of going to Luton. I’ve built something there and wanted to get Luton to the Premier League, then I felt the quicker way was to go to Stoke.

“Eventually I’ve managed to get there while building a career. I’ve always wanted to work at the highest level but I needed the right opportunity because I wouldn’t have just left Luton for anything. I’m really proud to be manager of this football club and I’m excited about the challenge – and it is a challenge.”

With defenders Armel Bella-Kotchap and Mohammed Salisu the only Southampton players selected for the World Cup, Jones has had plenty of time to work with his new squad during the hiatus in domestic football.

His side returned to competitive action on Tuesday evening and reached the Carabao Cup quarter-finals courtesy of an unconvincing 2-1 victory over Lincoln.

St Mary’s was only around half full for that fourth-round tie against League One opposition but should be close to capacity on Boxing Day.

“It’s a fantastic occasion, it really is, and that’s why we came here,” he said. We need a buy-in from everyone, we need a bit of patience because [Rome] wasn’t built in a day. We’re trying to build something and we’re going to go at it head on.”

Jones’ first league assignment on home soil comes against the club where he launched his coaching career.

A former Brighton player, he later spent two-and-a-half years as a coach at the Amex Stadium, working under Oscar Garcia, Sami Hyypia and Chris Hughton between 2013 and 2016, before moving to Kenilworth Road.

“They’re a fantastic side, they’re a real good forward-thinking, real difficult side to play against,” he said of Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls.

“We’re going to have to be at our best to get anything. But this is the test we want, this is the test of Premier League football. We’re going to come up against some fantastic sides and Brighton are no different.”

Latest Stories

  • Treasurer allegedly transferred $340,000 from Kentucky arts non-profits to himself

    The southern Kentucky man faces two charges of wire fraud punishable by up to 20 years each.

  • Some intriguing moves in an interesting off-season for the Toronto Blue Jays

    TORONTO — The off-season started shortly after the playoffs began for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022. Now it's up to general manager Ross Atkins to make the necessary changes to ensure the team has a post-season run in 2023 that lasts longer than the minimum two games. A look at five talking points as the Blue Jays prepare for next season: OUTFIELD The Jays' first big move of the off-season shored up the bullpen but left a significant hole in the heart of the batting order. Outfielder Teoscar Her

  • Elderly neighbour leaves 14 years of wrapped Christmas presents for girl before he died

    Ken Watson, who was 87 when he passed away, lived near to Owen and Caroline Williams for the last two years of his life in Barry, Wales, and befriended their daughter Cadi, then two.

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Mark Winokur steps aside as Tim Matthews takes over as GM of the Toronto Arrows

    TORONTO — Mark Winokur, who has headed up the Toronto Arrows since their inception in 2017, has stepped down as the Major League Rugby's team's chief operating officer and general manager. Tim Matthews took over Winokur's duties in the role of vice-president and GM on Monday. Winokur will stay on as a senior adviser and report to club president Bill Webb, the team said. Winokur led the Arrows through two exhibition seasons before the team joined Major League Rugby in 2019. The club went 28-25 in

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Blue Jays acquire Varsho from Diamondbacks for Moreno and Gurriel Jr.

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired outfielder Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and catcher Gabriel Moreno. Varsho hit 27 homers and drove in 74 runs for the Diamondbacks last season. He gives the Blue Jays a much-needed power bat from the left side. Gurriel spent five seasons with Toronto. He hit five homers and drove in 52 runs last season. Moreno was one of Toronto's top prospects. He made his big-league debut last June and

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • At 32, Broncos tailback Latavius Murray still running strong

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The game ball presented to Latavius Murray in the locker room after a Broncos win last weekend meant a great deal. In part, because the veteran running back can’t really recall receiving that sort of recognition. And also in part, because the reward gave him a chance to reflect for a moment. Three months ago, the 32-year-old Murray was at home thinking his career may be done. He even started coaching at a local high school, an assignment that lasted all of one day before

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Jets' Quinnen Williams active, Jags' Travon Walker sidelined

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night after a calf injury sidelined him last Sunday. Williams, selected to his first career Pro Bowl team Wednesday, leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks. He injured a calf in New York's loss to Buffalo on Dec. 11 and sat out the Jets' 20-17 defeat against Detroit last Sunday. Williams' return will help boost a pass rush that has been among the NFL's

  • Popovich, Parker, Nowitzki, Wade among Hall of Fame nominees

    Gregg Popovich has been at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony many times over the years, always there to show support for someone on the stage. Next year, he may be there in a different capacity. The NBA’s all-time winningest coach — who has quietly declined overtures from the Hall in the past — is among the list of prominent first-time nominees for the 2023 class released Wednesday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Also on the ballot for the first time: Dirk Nowitzki, Tony P

  • Paul scores season-high 28, Suns roll past Lakers 130-104

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night. The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness). The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-

  • What Chris Bassitt hopes to bring to Blue Jays rotation in 2023 and beyond

    Bassitt's competitive energy and hatred for losing was more than evident as the newly-signed pitcher was introduced to Blue Jays fans on Monday.

  • Canada's David Cameron records remarkable comeback win at world darts championship

    LONDON — Canadian David (Excalibur) Cameron, winning nine of the last 10 legs in a remarkable comeback, defeated England’s Ritchie (Madhouse) Edhouse in first-round play Monday at the Cazoo World Darts Championship. The 53-year-old from Fall River, N.S., was one leg away from defeat and had survived six match darts, down two sets and two legs to none, when he rallied. He won the next six legs to even the match at two sets apiece and led 2-0 in the fifth set before Edhouse finally won a leg. Came