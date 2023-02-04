February 4, 2023 Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring their second goal with Aaron Hickey and Yoane Wissa Action - 'Nathan Jones get out of our club': Southampton fans call for manager to go after Brentford thrashing - Matthew Childs/Reuters

The chants were loud and clear from the incandescent visiting supporters: “Nathan Jones, get out of our club”. After a limp and flaccid capitulation to a Brentford who barely had to break sweat, Southampton are in serious trouble at the bottom of the Premier League

In contrast, Brentford are steadily edging towards a European slot. In the wake of a transfer window where only loanee striker Kevin Schade arrived, Brentford gave Aaron Hickey his first start since October, which was also the last month they were beaten in the league.

Southampton have now won just once in the league since October, a run they never looked likely to overturn in West London, Of his five new arrivals, Jones started only James Bree, although three of them did make the bench. Jan Bednarek made his first league start since his recall from Aston Villa, but this was an afternoon where nothing worked for Jones or his team.

Bednarek hardly covered himself in glory when eight minutes of solid pressure culminating in him misreading Ivan Toney’s cute flick forwards. Yoane Wissa reacted quickly to round Gavin Bazunu, only to shoot against the bar of the open goal for one of the misses of the season.

Until then, Southampton had looked rickety. Bednarek and Mohammed Salisu were on alternative wavelengths in the centre of defence, while Brentford were quicker and more decisive in midfield and, not for the first time this season, Che Adams was a sole trader in attack.

Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - February 4, 2023 Southampton manager Nathan Jones - Matthew Childs/Reuters

Just as it seemed Brentford’s possession and intent would count for naught, they took their half-time tea two to the good. First delicious interplay between Mathias Jensen and Bryan Mbeumo ended with the Dialla slipping and Mbeumo crossing for Ben Mee to head home his third of the season, although he and Salisu clashed heads on the way.

Southampton barely had time to collect their thoughts when they conceded again. Josh Dasilva’s wonderful crossfield ball fell to Wissa. Bree turned his back as Wissa crossed and Mbeumo swept in from six yards.

Jones introduced £40 million of talent for the second period, giving the 6-foot 7-inches . Ebere Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana their first taste of English football and Southampton briefly blossomed. Sulemana bore down upon the hitherto untested Hickey who was soon hooked, while the six-foot-seven-inches

Onuachu unsettled Mee and Ethan Pinnock. Still, though, a clear-cut chance would not materialise until Mads Roerslev blocked a goalbound Theo Walcott drive and Adams bobbled a header just wide after David Raya had charged out of goal. That was as good as it got.

Brentford were cruising, but they came closer still when Salisu hacked Toney’s shot off the line, following a cheeky Mbuemo free kick. No matter, a third did arrive when the unmarked Jensen headed Rico Henry’s cross past Gavin Bazunu after fine hold-up play from Schade to complete a rotten day for Southampton.