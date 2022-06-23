Nathan Fillion Would Work With Joss Whedon Again 'In A Second’ After Misconduct Claims

Nathan Fillion and Joss Whedon have collaborated on multiple projects. (Photo: via Associated Press)

Nathan Fillion and Joss Whedon have collaborated on multiple projects. (Photo: via Associated Press)

Nathan Fillion wouldn’t hesitate to work with Joss Whedon again, despite the many misconduct allegations surrounding the controversial writer and director.

Fillion, who’s been one of Whedon’s most consistent collaborators over the years, defended the creator during a recent episode of actor Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast.

“I had an entirely ... that was not my experience with that man,” Fillion said, describing Whedon as “funny, self-deprecating, incredibly talented” and “maybe a little haunted.”

“By his own admission, that guy is a work in progress,” he continued. “And I appreciate that. I would work with Joss again in a second. I would work with him in a second.”

Fillion and Whedon have worked together in projects including the short-lived space Western series “Firefly” and its spinoff film “Serenity,” as well as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” and “Much Ado About Nothing.”

Whedon has been at the center of misconduct allegations that came to light in July 2020, when “Justice League” star Ray Fisher accused the director of “gross, abusive and unprofessional” behavior on set. Gal Gadot later confirmed reports that Whedon threatened to end her career during an argument during reshoots for the superhero film.

Fisher’s claims sparked a wave of support from others who’d worked with Whedon over the years, including “Buffy” and “Angel” alum Charisma Carpenter.

Carpenter spoke out about being traumatized by Whedon, claiming that he “created hostile and toxic work environments” and weaponized her pregnancy against her, which triggered an ongoing physical condition. Her co-stars, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz and Eliza Dushku, expressed their support, with many cast and crew members sharing their own accounts.

After months of silence, Whedon, who exited his HBO series “The Nevers” and hasn’t released another project amid the controversy, addressed the claims in a Vulture profile earlier this year.

Story continues

In the piece, the director labeled Fisher a “bad actor in both senses,” dismissing his allegations as a “malevolent force.” He also denied threatening Gadot and framed their clash as a misunderstanding, given how “English is not her first language and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech.”

“I read that article, and nowhere in there at any point in time did he mention ‘Firefly,’” Fillion said, before acknowledging that “there’s not much people will do in front of me” given his status on set.

“That’s what I’ve learned,” he added. “My experience at work is different from other people’s experiences at work.”

Fillion said he keeps in touch with Whedon and they have discussed a potential “Firefly” revival, adding, “We talk, we joke, we fantasize.”

But when asked about returning to the series without Whedon’s involvement due to the allegations, the actor said, “It would be heartbreak. How can you?”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.