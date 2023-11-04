Nathan Collins announces his Brentford arrival as West Ham shoot themselves in the foot

Nathan Collins buries Brentford's winner - AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Brentford broke new ground in a thrilling comeback victory over West Ham with Nathan Collins and Neal Maupay both scoring landmark goals.

Collins’ far post header was his first goal since signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer.

More notably, Maupay finally rid himself of one of the most unwanted statistics in football with his first goal in 36 matches spanning 14 months. Ironically, that also came against West Ham in an Everton shirt.

It was the Frenchman who opened the scoring in an entertaining encounter. After Yoane Wissa’s shot was charged down, Vitaly Janelt sent over a cross which was only half-cleared by West Ham.

Frank Onyeka drove his shot into the ground and as it bounced up, Maupay had the simple task of nodding it over the line, except that the art of goalscoring has hardly come simply to him in the past year.

Neal Maupay finally breaks a 14-month goal drought - Henry Browne/Getty Images

West Ham took time to establish their attacking pattern, but once they did, they struck twice with devastating effect.

Out of nowhere after 19 minutes, Michail Antonio sent over a cross from the left which was curling away from goal before Mohammed Kudus connected with a scintillating left-foot volley with the ball almost behind him.

The £38 million signing from Ajax was involved again seven minutes later when he met a Said Benrahma cross with his thigh. The ball struck the post, but Jarrod Bowen showed instant control before coolly sliding the ball in from an acute angle

Mohammed Kudus equalises with a spectacular volley - Henry Browne/Getty Images

The visitors should have given themselves a buffer as half-time approached. Again their superior quality prised open the Brentford defence with Bowen sliding an inviting low cross to the far post. Antonio and Benrahma converged on it. Either could have scored, but Antonio somehow put it wide ahead of Benrahma for whom it would have been a formality.

That profligacy was punished 10 minutes into the second half by a needless own goal from Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Bryan Mbeumo, who went close to finding the far post twice in first half injury-time, curled over a left-footed cross from the right following a corner.

Mavropanos could have easily headed it clear, but instead attempted a high tariff back-header to flick the ball over his own crossbar. He succeeded only in flicking it into his own net for the equaliser.

Brentford’s greater attacking persistence was rewarded in the 70th minute. Another cross, this one provided by Mathias Jensen, was placed perfectly onto the head of Collins, who powered home between West Ham defenders.

The victory was Brentford’s third in succession and lifted them into the top half of the Premier League for the first time since August.