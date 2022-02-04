Nathan Chen Brings His A-Game In First Skate At Beijing Winter Olympics

Ron Dicker
·1 min read
Nathan Chen Brings His A-Game In First Skate At Beijing Winter Olympics
In this article:
  Beijing Games
    Beijing Games
  Nathan Chen
    Nathan Chen
    American figure skater

Nathan Chen put the world on notice in his first skate at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday. (Watch the clips below.)

Chen, who struggled at the 2018 Games and left without an individual medal, earned a personal-best score and the second-best in history for a short program. His top 111.71 score helped the Americans to a lead in the team competition, NBC Sports noted.

He performed to Charles Aznavour’s rendition of “La Boheme,” delivering a “near flawless” routine.

At a news conference, Chen attributed the 2018 mishaps to a lack of international experience at the time.

He lived up to his billing as the gold medal favorite on Friday:

Ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue boosted the U.S. cause with the best score in the rhythm dance segment. Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier earned third place in the pairs short program.

The U.S. has 28 points, followed by ROC with 26. The competition resumes Saturday.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

