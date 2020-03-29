Nate ‘n Al, Iconic Beverly Hills Jewish Deli, to Close on Sunday

Nate ‘n Al, the iconic Jewish deli in Beverly Hills that became a popular meeting spot for those in the entertainment business since 1945, announced it will close its doors for all business on Sunday.

“Our current lease is expiring shortly and we have encountered major difficulties with the City of Beverly Hills, who would have been our new landlord on Canon Drive. It is the intention of the current ownership to get through this crisis like every other restaurant and make the right decisions at the right time. Our goal is to keep the Nate’n Al’s tradition alive,” the deli said in a statement Sunday.

The ultimate fate of the 75-year-old deli remains in question, considering the ban of dine-in service due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the allowance of only take-out and delivery services.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Also Read: LA County Closes All Public Beaches, Trails and Piers Through April 19

On Saturday, the deli’s Instagram page posted a note that, in some ways, was ambiguous to its fate.

“We had hoped that we could continue our take out and delivery service so that we could provide the community with the food that has been a part of our lives for years,” the deli wrote in an Instagram caption. “After reviewing all the variables, we no longer feel confident that we can do that. It is with great sadness that we will be closing our doors for all business as of tomorrow, Sunday, March 29th at 8 pm.”

The deli was first founded in 1945 by Al Mendelson and Nate Rimer. Last year, the deli appeared to be on the brink of closure before a group of Hollywood executives and celebrities — including Irving and Shelli Azoff, Jeff Shell, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford — stepped in to buy the deli.



View this post on Instagram



To all our Customers: Approximately one month ago the world as we knew it changed. We had hoped that we could continue our take out and delivery service so that we could provide the community with the food that has been a part of our lives for years. However, our number one priority is to keep our customers and our staff safe and secure during this time of uncertainty. After reviewing all the variables, we no longer feel confident that we can do that. It is with great sadness that we will be closing our doors for all business as of tomorrow, Sunday, March 29th at 8 pm. Thank you all for being a part of the Nate'n Al's family and a special thank you to our employees who have worked tirelessly to be here so that we all have continued to have our favorites available! We don’t know what the future holds but we urge everyone to do your best to stay home and stay safe. Sincerely, Nate'n Al's

Story continues

A post shared by Nate'n Al’s (@natenals) on Mar 28, 2020 at 1:35pm PDT





Read original story Nate ‘n Al, Iconic Beverly Hills Jewish Deli, to Close on Sunday At TheWrap