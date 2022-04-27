Nate McMillan job security not in question

Lloyd Pierce was fired last season because he lost the locker room, and mainly Young. One source was asked after Tuesday’s Game 5 loss if McMillan had support in the locker room this season and if he felt like the players believed in their coach; he just laughed. As of a few days ago, McMillan’s job security was not in question. The manner in which the Hawks lost could change opinions, but that remains unclear right now. This series was another reminder, though, of McMillan’s lack of playoff success. In his 18 seasons, he’s only advanced out of the first round twice: last season and in 2005 with the Seattle SuperSonics.

Nate McMillan said that when he was in Seattle in the years when the team exited the playoffs early, the Sonics players would stay in town and work out until June to get the feel for continuing to play through a deep postseason. pic.twitter.com/7JLYeKLcx1 – 2:00 PM

Nate McMillan when I asked him about his reasoning for not calling a timeout to stop Miami’s run at the end of the first half.

Heat went on a 20-2 run from the 4:56 mark to the 49 second mark. pic.twitter.com/FsthhJz7zG – 11:03 PM

Nate McMillan said Heat “blew up” Atlanta’s final play. “They have a hell of a team”… Gallinari said: “They double teamed the corner and I had no outlets [on final possession]. They played smart defense.”… Spoelstra: “This was a really inspiring team win.” – 10:20 PM

Nate McMillan on the final play:

“We had two options. The first option was Trae, the second option was Gallo … They blew it up. It was good defense by them.” – 10:15 PM

Oladipo, who starts tonight, is starting to look like “Oladipo of old” says Nate McMillan – 6:32 PM

Nate McMillan on what the Hawks need to get back to, on offense: “We had zero fast-break points. We’ve got to play faster. And it starts with us getting stops. It’s really difficult to play against a set defense all night long. We’re averaging 98 points a game.” – 5:46 PM

Nate McMillan: “We’ve got to find our rhythm. It’s a must-win for us.” – 5:44 PM

I asked Nate McMillan what he things will change, with Jimmy Butler out for the Heat:

“… He does a lot for them. But they still have a really good group over there.” pic.twitter.com/wgd8QmUPgr – 5:44 PM

Nate McMillan suspects that Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson will see bigger roles with Butler out.

I asked him about Game 4 and Victor Oladipo, whom he coached for three seasons in Indiana. pic.twitter.com/tRLZYS1JvC – 5:43 PM

Hawks had zero fast break points in Game 4 vs Heat. “We have to play faster,” Nate McMillan said – 5:34 PM

As one source said after Game 5, “McMillan’s unimaginative, and when things aren’t going to plan, it’s hard to make an adjustment.” -via The Athletic / April 27, 2022