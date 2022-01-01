Nate McMillan enters COVID protocols

Marc Stein: The Hawks say Coach Nate McMillan entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols today.

Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

The Hawks say Head Coach Nate McMillan today entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Exiting and expected to join the team in Portland: Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu and Delon Wright. – 4:35 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1974, the Braves’ Ernie DiGregorio set an NBA rookie record – as well as a franchise record – by dishing out 25 assists in a 120-119 win over the Blazers.

Both records still stand, although the rookie mark was tied by the Sonics’ Nate McMillan in 1987. pic.twitter.com/CVn3sHMUse – 3:01 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nate McMillan, on Trae Young leading the two-turnover effort:

“With all the pressure that he was seeing tonight, I thought he did a beautiful job of just managing the game and changing his tempo in the fourth quarter.” – 10:54 PM

Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC

Nate McMillan says no new COVID cases on the team today: “Thank God,” he says, and no one ready to come out of protocols. – 3:35 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Hawks coach Nate McMillan: ‘Of course’ I think NBA should pause season nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/29/haw… – 9:16 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nate McMillan said there are no minute restrictions on any of the players. – 6:39 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nate McMillan said that Wes Iwundu is the only newly available player currently. – 6:34 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Wes Iwundu is the only player who’s been cleared from protocols, Nate McMillan said. – 6:34 PM

More on this storyline

Adrian Wojnarowski: With Nate McMillan and top assistant Chris Jent in Covid protocols, assistant Joe Prunty is next up to become the acting head coach, sources tell ESPN. Hawks play Portland on Tuesday. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 1, 2022

Chris Vivlamore: Sharife Cooper, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu and Delon Wright have all exited protocols. -via Twitter @CVivlamoreAJC / January 1, 2022

Josh Lewenberg: For the first time in 2 weeks, the Raptors don’t have anybody in the COVID protocols. Isaac Bonga has been cleared, and DJ Wilson’s hardship 10-day expired today. Scottie Barnes (knee) is probable for tomorrow’s game vs New York. Raps are nearing full strength. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / January 1, 2022