Nate Landwehr roasts Dan Ige for ‘whack’ trash talk ahead of UFC 289: ‘At least have an original idea’

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Nate Landwehr is not impressed with Dan Ige.

Although Landwehr (17-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC) finds his upcoming opponent skilled, the rising UFC featherweight contender hasn’t enjoyed Ige’s trash talk game ahead of their contest at Saturday’s UFC 289.

Ige (16-6 MMA, 8-5 UFC) recently posted an animated photo on Instagram, suggesting he was going to derail “The Train” Landwehr, who didn’t take lightly.

“I see stuff like that and I’m like, ‘Man, at least have an original idea,'” Landwehr told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a pre-fight news conference Wednesday. “I’ve never heard that one. I’ve never heard, ‘I’m going to derail the train.’ That’s the oldest one. I’ve heard that probably like, come up with something. That’s kind of like, that’s whack. But I get it. You can’t think of nothing else cool to say, you might as well go to that.”

Landwehr is on a three-fight winning streak, with all victories earning a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. Landwehr knows Ige is one of the toughest fights in the division, but he’s confident he can get the job done and is on a different level.

“Man, he’s good,” Landwehr said. “We were talking about that the other day. Every night that I was going to sleep for this camp I know that I was fighting one of the best in the world, but every day he goes to sleep he knows he’s fighting a f*cking monster.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 289.

