Nate Hobbs Becomes 2nd Las Vegas Raiders Player to Be Arrested for DUI This Season: Reports

Nate Hobbs

Las Vegas Raiders rookie Nate Hobbs was arrested for misdemeanor DUI early Monday morning, according to reports, following his team's win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Officers found Hobbs, 22, asleep inside his car, which was parked on the exit ramp of a parking garage, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement obtained by ESPN, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and CBS Sports.

He was arrested after he failed a field sobriety test, ESPN and Las Vegas Review-Journal report.

A spokesperson for the Raiders told NFL.com that the team is "aware of the incident."

"The organization has been in communication with local law enforcement and is in the process of gathering more information," the statement read, per NFL.com. "We will have no further comment at this time."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A spokesperson for the Raiders was also not immediately available to comment on the matter.

Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia spoke about how the team is handling the incident during his weekly media conference, according to ESPN.

"I feel good about saying they've been hit over the face with distractions and things of that nature," he revealed. "We're very cognizant of the city in which we live in, so I'll leave it at that and we'll see what it looks like at the end of the week."

Hobbs' arrest comes towards the end of a successful rookie campaign for the cornerback who was drafted to the Raiders in the fifth-round from Illinois last year.

The rookie player's former teammate Henry Ruggs III is also facing charges for felony DUI after he was involved in a high-speed crash that took the life of a 23-year-old woman, Tina Tintor, and her dog Maxi in November.

Ruggs could face up 40 years in prison if he is convicted of the felony charges including DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm while under the influence, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In addition to the DUI arrests, the Raiders also saw their former head coach Jon Gruden step down after an email scandal.

Gruden left the organization after emails resurfaced in which he allegedly used racially charged, homophobic and profane language.

"I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," he shared in a public statement in October. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."

This year, the Raiders clinched their first winning season since 2016 amid the controversy. They will next face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Both teams are still in contention for playoff spots.