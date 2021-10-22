Nate Diaz shifts focus to Tony Ferguson with cryptic Twitter callout

Nate Diaz is moving on from a possible fight against Vicente Luque and now wants a piece of Tony Ferguson.

Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) took to social media on Friday morning and made his intentions clear. He posted a picture of Ferguson (25-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC) holding up the interim UFC lightweight title, clearly hinting at a desire to make the fight happen.

The matchup between the two all-action scrappers was originally targeted for 2017, but it never came to fruition. Both men are currently on losing skids, and that could mean the timing is right to put the fight back together.

Check out Diaz’s message below (via Twitter):

Ferguson has yet to respond to Diaz. On Thursday, “El Cucuy” made his own callout when he targeted rival Conor McGregor for a bout once “The Notorious” comes back to the octagon from his broken leg.

Ferguson is currently on a three-fight losing skid, having dropped bouts to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

Diaz, meanwhile, has dropped back-to-back fights against Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal. He was angling for a clash with Luque next, and while both sides appeared highly interested in that matchup, the UFC brass seemingly did not feel the same way.