Nate Diaz says he won't fight after he was allegedly told by UFC to keep test results quiet

Nate Diaz looks like he is out of his fight at UFC 244 with Jorge Masvidal.

Diaz posted on Twitter that he was told he "tested with elevated levels that [UFC says] might be from some tainted supplements."

He went on to say he wasn't going to try to keep the test quiet — as the UFC allegedly suggested — and be branded a cheater because of it.

"I’m not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements," Diaz wrote. "I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat.

"So until UFC, USADA or whoever is F—ING with me fixed it, I won’t be competing. I’m not gonna play their game and try to hide it or keep quiet, as they suggested. I’m not gonna have my name tainted as a cheater like these other motherf—rs who keep quiet until after the fight just so they can get paid. F—in’ cheaters. I don’t give a f— about some money over my dignity and my legacy. I’m not playing along with this bullsh—. I’m not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That’s cheating. So fight game I’ll see you when I see you."

Diaz's publicist and UFC officials were not available for comment for MMA Junkie after the post.

Masvidal and Diaz were scheduled to fight for the inaugural BMF belt at UFC 244 and headline the event.

It is unclear if this move is officially official or not.

Masvidal tweeted support of Diaz.

"You not the baddest mofo in the game (i am) but you are one of the cleanest mofo’s," Masvidal said, in part. "I know your name is clean."

Even Conor McGregor weighed in.

"There’s only one Bad Mother F—er in this game and he is the weight jumping, sport crossing, country invading, whiskey drinking Irish animal typing this tweet right now," he wrote on Twitter. "Right here from his presidential suite at the Ritz Carlton in downtown Moscow. See you all soon."

If Diaz is to officially pull out, a likely main event would be Darren Till's middleweight debut against Kelvin Gastelum.