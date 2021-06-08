Nate Diaz says Francis Ngannou should ask what he's doing wrong

The exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul generated plenty of conversation among other professional fighters. A big topic of the conversation among them was the amount of money the fighters earned.

Mayweather told Yahoo Sports before the bout that he expected to make between $50 million and $100 million for the fight. At the news conference afterward, he said he got $30 million alone for the ads on his ring attire.

Paul said before the fight he expected to make upward of $20 million.

One of those who responded was UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. On Twitter, the power-punching Ngannou posed a simple question: “It’s crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $20M on a boxing exhibition. WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG?”

According to Nate Diaz, though, Ngannou needs to look inward. The UFC star, who fights Leon Edwards on Saturday on the main card of UFC 263 in Glendale, Arizona, in the first five-round non-title, non-main event in the promotion’s history, said Ngannou’s question was wrong.

“What is he doing wrong,” Diaz said during an interview with Yahoo Sports. “What is Francis Ngannou doing wrong? I’ve been doing more right than all these [expletives] for years and years. They should have been spitting that ‘I need money,' s*** a long time ago, like I was. … ‘What did we do wrong?’ You should have listened to your daddy years ago, all you motherf***ers, the whole roster.”

Diaz has never appeared on Forbes’ list of the highest-earning athletes, like archrival Conor McGregor and former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey have. McGregor is listed in the most recent Forbes ranking as the highest earning athlete in 2020.

UFC fighter Nate Diaz says his peers should have followed his lead when he was complaining about his pay years ago. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

