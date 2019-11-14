Nate Diaz reimburses fan who lost his rent money betting on UFC 244

Nate Diaz controversially lost UFC 244, but helped out a fan who put money on it going another way. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Plenty of fans were disappointed with the outcome of UFC 244, in which Nate Diaz was handed a loss to Jorge Masvidal after a doctor cut the fight short — but it’s likely that far fewer bet their rent money on the matchup having the opposite result.

One of the ill-advised souls who did so, however, got a surprise bailout from Diaz himself.

Instagram user unknownkillers213 commented on Diaz’s post from Monday saying that he had “lost his rent money betting on him,” and that he was “sleeping in his car.” Diaz promptly responded saying that he had unknownkillers213 covered.

The fan sent Diaz a screenshot of his bet, and Diaz responded asking for his PayPal account. The rest is history, though unknownkillers213 clarified that he was not actually living in his car.

He posted proof of the interaction (graphic language warning):

Diaz apparently paid back the bet in full, plus a little extra, which the fan paid forward to Diaz’s CBD company.

We’re glad things worked out this time for the fan. But in case someone else out there needs to hear it: do not bet the rent money.

