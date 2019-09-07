Nate Diaz-Jorge Masvidal bout to headline UFC 244

Nate Diaz will take on Jorge Masvidal as the headline fight for UFC 244 in New York. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

There is no welterweight title on the line, but the main bout at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 2 will be a dandy. Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will headline the event, ESPN reported on Saturday.

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal is a done deal for UFC 244 on Nov. 2 at MSG, per multiple sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 7, 2019

UFC President Dana White confirmed the fight to ESPN. It came together Friday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, after a number of other options including Kamaru Usman-Colby Covington and Usman-Masvidal did not work out.

In the end, an “intense day of negotiations” led to a deal. It will be a five-round fight, and White reportedly wants to make a special “BMF” (“Baddest Mother—”) belt for the winner.

Per White, fans were bullish on seeing this fight. He intends to make a special BMF belt for the winner. He said it had be five rounds, but too big for a UFC Fight Night. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 7, 2019

UFC 244 will not have any title fights under Diaz-Masvidal, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, with White not wanting the title fight to be overshadowed.

The fight will pit two of MMA’s biggest names against each other. Diaz defeated Anthony Pettis last month at UFC 241 after a three-year hiatus, and Masvidal is coming off back-to-back knockouts of Darren Till and Ben Askren.

