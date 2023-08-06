Nate Diaz eyes mixed trilogy vs. Jake Paul: ‘I’m going to figure it out and come back a whole different person’

DALLAS – Fight fans haven’t seen the last of Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul, if the former has his way.

Saturday at American Airlines Center, former UFC star Diaz (0-1) dropped a 10-round unanimous decision in his professional boxing debut against Paul (7-1). After the decision, Diaz immediately was challenged by Paul to an MMA rematch under the PFL banner – with a $10 million payday awaiting him.

Diaz, 40, indicated he was interested in a rematch, as did his brother Nick. So which one is in store for Diaz next: MMA or boxing? One way or another, Diaz wants another chance to get his hands on Paul.

“I would like to do both,” Diaz told MMA Junkie after the fight. “I’d like to win the boxing match and show him how to really fight, too.”

Diaz revealed in the lead-up to Saturday’s boxing match vs. Paul he sustained an arm injury that somewhat limited his arsenal. Despite this, he doesn’t anticipate a long decision-making process to figure out what’s next.

“(I’ll) just go home and give it a week or two,” Diaz said. “Then, I’m going to figure it out and come back a whole different person.”

