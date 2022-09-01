Natasha Rose Coaching Is Helping Others To Have More Self-Compassion

The coaching company helps people deal with self-judgment, self sabotage, negative self-talk, anxiety, self-belief and confidence.

Figures show that more and more of us have been experiencing anxiety and mental health struggles in recent times. With this in mind, Natasha Rose Coaching is helping their clients to have more self-compassion so they can deal with negative emotions.

Speak to yourself with compassion

Self-compassion practices can be done at any time, in any setting. Try talking to yourself with words of self-soothing - place your hand on your heart and ask yourself how you're feeling today, what do I need right now? Use kind and compassionate self-soothing words such as "It's okay, I'm here for you."

Hug yourself and take deep breaths

Hugging yourself or another person calms the nervous system, whilst inhaling and exhaling deeply stimulates the parasympathetic out of the fight or flight response to stress.

Find refuge

Notice what makes you feel supported whether that's spending time with family or pets, going out in nature, singing, listening to music, yoga, dancing. Find what works for you.

Natasha Rose Coaching founder, Natasha Rose Mills, recently shared her story of finding more self-compassion and joy in her life after overcoming depression in the multi-author book Creating Joy: Changemakers Share Wisdom, Rituals & Practices For Living A Joy-Filled Life. The book hit multiple number 1 spots on the Amazon bestseller lists when it was published.

Whilst studying to become a yoga teacher she went through a bad break up with her partner of five years. She suffered with separation anxiety as she went through depression. She says: "I felt like I was in a tunnel and it was black and there was no way out, I couldn't see beyond what was here and now and everything else seemed bleak. All I could focus on was self blame.

"The transitioning phase happened in my life when I discovered mindfulness and compassion and I started to apply the key components of self compassion in my own life - kindness, common humanity and mindfulness."

She says these three elements helped her to learn to break out of the depression. Kindness helped her to learn to be more self-compassionate when she was struggling, common humanity helped her to realize she wasn't the only one struggling which brought her comfort, and she applied mindfulness to live in the present moment instead of ruminating on the past.

She says: "From then on I could live more freely in peace with myself living moment to moment as I continued to build on my self-awareness."

Today Natasha Rose Coaching works with clients all over the world, including actors, to help them attract their dream job without anxiety, self sabotage and the feeling of overwhelm through a 3-step 90-day Amplify Programme. She teaches how to be more self-compassionate, to handle rejection, to be more resilient and to build bulletproof confidence.

