Natasha Lyonne and Tracee Ellis Ross Channel “I Love Lucy”'s Chocolate Line Melee in Hilariously Chaotic Emmy Homage

Fans of the beloved '50s sitcom were treated to a recreation of one of the most iconic — and chaotic — scenes of Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance

FOX Natasha Lyonne, Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson at the 2023 Emmys recreating the 'I Love Lucy' scene

There were many throwback moments during the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, but perhaps the funniest — and most nostalgic — was a reenactment of an iconic scene from I Love Lucy.



Tracee Ellis Ross and Natasha Lyonne recreated the first episode of the beloved show's second season, stepping in for Lucille Ball, who played Lucy, and Vivian Vance, who portrayed Ethel.

In the original scene, the pair were tasked with wrapping chocolates on a moving conveyor belt, but the belt moved so quickly, they couldn't keep up and ended up desperately stuffing their mouths, hats and blouses with candies to hilarious effect.

For the Emmys reenactment, Ross took on the iconic role of Lucy while Lyonne was Ethel. The actresses shooed away host Anthony Anderson, who tried to help out, as Ross said, "Let us have our moment!"

Everette Vivian Vance, Elvia Allman, and Lucille Ball in 'I Love Lucy'

Once the conveyor belt got moving, they struggled to grab each chocolate, and toggled between shoving them in their mouths and piling them into their clothes.

With a mouthful of chocolate, Lyonne and Ross mumbled through an announcement of the nominees for outstanding comedy series, which included Abbott Elementary, Jury Duty, Barry, The Bear, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso and Wednesday.

Kevin Winter/Getty Natasha Lyonne and Tracee Ellis Ross speak onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

I Love Lucy ran from 1951 to 1957, starring Ball, Vance, Desi Arnaz and William Frawley. Following Lucy's series finale, The Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Show aired for three additional seasons, as did 13 one-hour specials.

I Love Lucy earned 20 Emmy nominations and won four awards, including one for Ball in 1956 for best actress – continuing performance and one for Vance in 1954 for best series supporting actress. The series was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1991.

