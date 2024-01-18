Natasha Lyonne Admits She ‘Quit Quitting Vaping’ 10 Months After She Stopped Smoking Cigarettes

The actress previously told PEOPLE that quitting smoking cigarettes in March 2023 was a "nightmare"

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Natasha Lyonne at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.

Natasha Lyonne made a big change when she quit smoking cigarettes last year, but she’s not having the same luck with vaping.

The actress, 44, revealed that she “quit quitting vaping” in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday after a fan asked, “How’s the vape quitting going?” The fan attached a screenshot featuring a conversation from Peacock's Poker Face where Lyonne's character Charlie Cale is told cigarettes are "really bad for you."

“Quitting cigarettes was a big enough swing for a while,” she wrote in the post.

Lyonne said that she’s “pretty sure” that she’s now vaping the “equivalent of 40 packs a day” which she called “no bueno.”

She concluded the post with a warning to her fans, “Take it from your grandfather, keep your lungs clean, kids.”

In April, the actress told PEOPLE that quitting cigarettes had been “a nightmare.”

"I'll be honest. It's the worst decision I ever made," she teased at the time. "Of course, my true and deep hope is that the technology will get there such that I'm able to smoke again consequence-free since it's one of the great loves of my life."

She stood by her choice, though, considering the health risks associated with her longtime habit.

"As a destructive person, it really is like committing in a way I cannot deny to signing up for life completely," Lyonne said, noting what drove her to the decision. "Like, it was the final gap between, me sort of saying I'm gonna be a participating member of society and really going all the way in. And I think a lot of it has to do with like I just feel like, you know, I still wanna write and direct movies. I still wanna get to make more seasons of Poker Face. I wanna get to have more life. And I think I was genuinely just scared by like the reality of it."

Kevin Winter/WireImage Natasha Lyonne attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

After quitting, she admitted that she noticed a change in herself. “I'm becoming a bit of a softie in my old age,” she said.

"I was like, tough for so many years — like leather, sunglasses, chain, smoking, tough guy. And I'm noticing that I'm getting much softer."

Lyonne stopped smoking at the beginning of March last year. Within three days, she shared in a post that she “already” missed smoking “a lot” and her phone was taunting her by showing her previous photos that featured cigarettes.

“Not sold and my phone keeps making memory videos that include smoking like some dark temptress," she wrote on X. "I’m day 3 no smoking don’t @ me.”



