Natasha Jonas wins world title with clinical victory over Chris Namus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Charlesworth, PA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Natasha Jonas
    British boxer

Natasha Jonas realised her dream of becoming world champion at the third attempt as she captured the vacant WBO female super-welterweight title with a clinical second-round stoppage of Chris Namus.

Jonas, who came up agonisingly short in a draw against Terri Harper 18 months ago and lost a narrow decision to Katie Taylor last May, was jumping up three weight classes to take on former 154lb titlist Namus in Manchester.

If there were any worries at how Jonas would handle a leap into the unknown they were soon banished as she put down her Uruguayan opponent twice before referee Howard Foster stopped the contest 28 seconds into the second round.

Natasha Jonas
Natasha Jonas (left) wasted little time in seeing off the challenge of Chris Namus (Nick Potts/PA)

The Liverpool fighter, an ex-amateur standout who surprisingly weighed two pounds more than Namus at 149.25lbs at Friday’s weigh-in, looked switched on from the outset, landing punches in bunches and getting in and out of range.

The taller Namus, supported by Uruguayan compatriot and Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani at ringside, was sent crashing to the canvas for the first time by an overhand left, roundhouse right combination.

It looked a heavy knockdown and although Namus seemed to have recovered when the second round started she soon stumbled back to the canvas in a bout that served as the chief support to the Amir Khan-Kell Brook grudge match.

Namus’ corner threatened to throw in the towel as she got back to her feet but Foster had seen enough despite the 34-year-old’s protests to leave Jonas, aged 37, celebrating the finest moment of her professional career.

On the undercard, Frazer Clarke started life in the professional ranks by stopping the hopelessly overmatched Jake Darnell after 126 seconds.

Clarke – Team GB’s Olympic captain at Tokyo 2020, where he won bronze at super-heavyweight – busted open his shorter opponent also making his bow in the paid ranks.

Darnell took some spiteful blows after being pinned against the ropes, and his corner threw in the towel two minutes and six seconds into the first round to spare their fighter suffering more unnecessary punishment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Billions officially renewed for season 7

    Billions season 7 has been ordered by Showtime, it was revealed this week.

  • Family fortunes: Bruno Lage happy to have brother assist Wolves’ rise

    Family fortunes: Bruno Lage happy to have brother assist Wolves’ rise. A strong backroom team – including the manager’s younger sibling Luis Nascimento – has been crucial to Wolves’ season

  • Home court: LeBron savors special All-Star trip back to Ohio

    CLEVELAND (AP) On the court where he burst onto the national scene as a high school phenom, LeBron James is getting the chance to live out his childhood All-Star dream. The skinny 12-year-old kid, who longed to make the short trip from Akron to Cleveland the last time the world's best basketball players visited Ohio 25 years ago, had a moment as precious as any MVP trophy. Back at Wolstein Center, James found himself surrounded by his best friends, the high school teammates, the ones who have been there for every step of his amazing journey.

  • Khan vs Brook LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates and how to watch online tonight

    The British rivals finally clash in a grudge match that is more than a decade in the making

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Family, NHL stars laud Marie-Philip Poulin's scoring prowess in gold-medal games

    Marie-Philip Poulin's clutch performance in another gold-medal game had all of hockey talking Thursday as her own family members tried to explain how she keeps rising to the challenge in big moments. Poulin, 30, led with two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist as Canada regained its status as Olympic women's hockey champions with a 3-2 win over the United States. “For us, it’s almost normal now,” joked brother Pier-Alexandre Poulin in a phone interview. “It’s impressive.” The Canadia

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille final with win over Russia's Safiullin

    MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille. The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match. He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match. The Canadian w

  • ‘Something very memorable’: Scottie Barnes on Clutch Challenge blunder

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes discusses the Clutch Challenge gaffe at NBA All-Star Weekend, Toronto’s solid stretch of play heading into the break, Fred VanVleet and more.

  • Marie-Philip Poulin might be the greatest Canadian Olympian of all time

    'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player to have scored in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. On the back of another title in Beijing, it's time to recognize Poulin as the greatest ever to play the women's game and possibly as the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced.

  • Blackhawks beat Jets 3-1 as DeBrincat scores 28th goal of the season

    WINNIPEG — Alex DeBrincat's 28th goal of the season was the game winner as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday. DeBrincat beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a high shot at 9:42 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Patrick Kane had a goal and assist while Brandon Hagel scored late in the third on an empty-net. Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (18-24-7), who notched their second win in their last six games (2-4-0). Mark Scheifele scored for the

  • Flores hired to Steelers staff; lawsuit against NFL proceeds

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brian Flores is back in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach on Saturday to serve as a senior defensive assistant. Flores will specialize in working with Pittsburgh's linebackers, a group that includes NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. The hiring comes less than three weeks after Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices following his dismissal by Miami. Flores led the Dolphins to consecut

  • Brad Gushue falls to Sweden, will play U.S. for Olympic curling bronze

    Make it a double takeout of Canada's teams on the curling sheet in Beijing. Brad Gushue lost twice Thursday and was eliminated from gold-medal contention in the Olympic tournament a few hours after Jennifer Jones' hopes for a second career podium at the Games were dashed despite a one-sided victory over Denmark in the women's competition. "It's not the end of the world if we don't win [gold]," Gushue told Postmedia before the Olympics. "My perspective is good on it. These teams from around the w