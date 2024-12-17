Natasha Jonas v Lauren Price to headline all-female bill at Royal Albert Hall

Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price will contest a world welterweight unification fight on International Women’s Day in London next year.

The all-British bout will headline an all-women’s world championship boxing event taking place at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday March 7.

Next year’s unification clash took shape on Saturday night in Liverpool, where Price defended her WBA title with a third-round stoppage of Colombian Bexcy Mateus and Jonas added the WBC title to her IBF belt by beating Ivana Habazin.

𝙐𝙉𝙎𝙏𝙊𝙋𝙋𝘼𝘽𝙇𝙀 👑 An era defining all-British unification clash for the WBA, WBC, IBF and Ring Magazine world titles between @TashaJonas and @LLPrice94 will top a colossal all-women’s card at Royal Albert Hall on March 7th 🇬🇧 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗲.… pic.twitter.com/CT1Pz9Punc — BOXXER (@boxxer) December 17, 2024

Speaking about next year’s contest, Liverpudlian Jonas said: “It’s an honour to be headlining this incredible all-women’s event at such an iconic venue. It shows how far women’s boxing has come.

“Throughout my career, I have broken down barriers and achieved what people said I couldn’t, and there is still a lot more to come.

“Lauren Price has a lot of hype around her but I believe this fight is going to be a step too far for her. I’ve been in big fights, I’ve fought world champions and Olympic medallists, but she’s never faced anyone like me as a pro.”

Natasha Jonas added the WBC title to her IBF belt by beating Ivana Habazin at the weekend (Peter Byrne/PA)

Welsh fighter Price added: “I’m excited to headline such a huge occasion. I have a lot of respect for Natasha Jonas and what she has achieved in the sport, but she has the belts that I want.

“When I turned professional after becoming Olympic champion, I wanted to create greatness. This fight, a big all-British unification clash, Wales versus England with five world titles on the line, will help cement my legacy and show that I am number one in the division.

“I believe I’m too young, too quick and too good for Natasha Jonas and I will be bringing the belts back home to Wales with me.”