Natasha Bure Says She 'Sobbed My Eyes Out' Before 2016 Performance on The Voice : 'I'm Mortified by It'

Natasha Bure's experience on The Voice was more than meets the eye.

Candace Cameron Bure's 23-year-old daughter Natasha participated in the competition series in 2016, and on this week's episode of Conversations with Olivia Jade, she opened up about her experience.

Describing her experience on the show, Natasha told Olivia Jade Giannulli, who is also the daughter of a Full House star, it was "so not it."

"I didn't even want to go on the show at all. The only reason I went on was because there was this thing that my mom told me — she's like, 'If there's an opportunity that comes and it scares you, you should say yes just because it scares you,'" she explained. "And the opportunity was brought to me while I was in high school so I said, well this is the perfect time to take that advice."

She continued, "I did it and I had the worst nerves of my life. Both performances I sobbed my eyes out 10 minutes before I went on. It was so out of my comfort zone — not the music part, but to be judged in that capacity. It really terrified me to know everyone is going to watch this."

Looking back, that experience still haunts her.

"Now I'm mortified by it because I think I did a terrible job … or think that's what I sound like compared to now," she said. "It was a good growing experience but when people say they've watched it I'm like, 'I feel bad for you I'm so sorry.'"

When Natasha auditioned for the show in 2016, she put her own twist on the Elvis Presley classic "Can't Help Falling in Love" and secured a spot on Team Adam, as he was the only coach to turn his chair.

And when Levine, 42, hit that red button, her mom couldn't contain her excitement.

"Shut up!" Candace, 45, excitedly said along with a cheering section that included husband Valeri Bure and family.

"Natasha and I are gonna do some good work," Levine said at the time. "We're gonna go to nerves and self-confidence boot camp."

She was eventually knocked out in the battle rounds and lost to fellow team member Riley Elmore, whom she performed a duet with to Michael Bublé's "Cry Me A River."

"Natasha started off the blind [audition] so amazing … I could not be more proud of you," the Maroon 5 frontman said before choosing Elmore as the one to continue on in the singing competition.