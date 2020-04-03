Natalie Wood's Daughter Felt 'Shattered' After Actress' Death in Trailer for New HBO Documentary

Natalie Wood‘s daughter Natasha wants the world to remember how fierce and vibrant her mother was — not just her tragic death.

That’s what Natasha Gregson Wagner says at the beginning of the first trailer for Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind, a deep dive on Wood’s life and career featuring interviews from her close family and friends. The documentary will debut on HBO on Tuesday, May 5.

“The day my mom died my entire world was shattered. Since then, there’s been so much focus on how she died that it’s overshadowed who she was as a person,” Natasha says.

Wood died at 43 in 1981. While on a boat trip off California’s Catalina Island with her husband Robert Wagner and costar Christopher Walken, she disappeared from the yacht overnight and was found drowned. While some of the circumstances surrounding her death remain a mystery, Natasha and Wood’s close friends and family all want her to be remembered as the trailblazer she was.

“She had a big heart and that showed up in her work,” her friend and costar Robert Redford says.

“She was larger than life. Not because she was famous, that was just her,” Natasha later adds.

HBO

The documentary examines Wood’s death as Natasha asks her father to tell her what happened that night.

“Natalie and I got married at Paradise Cove. We got a boat together and spent most weekends in Catalina. That night I went below and she wasn’t there,” Wagner recalls.

Though Wagner isn’t Natasha’s biological father, he helped raise her and they’ve stayed close throughout the years. Which makes it more powerful when they’re seen talking about Wood’s death.

“What do we think about reopening this case?” Natasha asks him.

“I don’t think there’s a day that has ever gone by that I haven’t thought about Natalie,” he responds.

Wood and Wagner’s daughter Courtney also appears in the documentary, as does Wood’s ex-husband Richard Gregson, Natasha’s father.