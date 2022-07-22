Natalie Portman and Yara Shahidi Star for Dior, L52 Heads for New York

COLOR ME BEAUTIFUL: In sync with the launch of Rouge Dior Forever, a stick version of its blockbuster Rouge Dior, Dior is releasing a new advertising campaign featuring Natalie Portman and Yara Shahidi.

Rouge Dior is the bestselling lipstick worldwide, according the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand, which said one unit of the product is sold every two seconds somewhere around the globe.

More from WWD

Rouge Dior — with its high-color intensity, long-wear and care benefits — meets all women’s expectations for a lipstick, according to Laurent Kleitman, Parfums Christian Dior president and chief executive officer.

“Rouge Dior Forever pushes the boundaries further by offering a lipstick that combines the convenient gesture of a stick and the no-transfer wear of a liquid formula,” he said of the innovation.

Kleitman described Dior’s vision of beauty as being one that’s “multifaceted, inclusive and [of] diverse femininities. It is a true hymn to the Dior sisterhood.”

In the new TV spot, directed by Arnaud Uyttenhove, Portman and Shahidi are filmed with models in an open, arid landscape with undulating hills. They were choreographed by Madeline Hollander and wear wafting silk gowns in colors reminiscent of the lipsticks. Viviane Sassen lensed the still campaign.

The new Rouge Dior Forever lipstick, dreamed up by Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior makeup, comes in solid stick format that is meant to have 16-hour no-transfer longwear. More than 90 percent ingredients of natural origin and harness Dior’s patented floral science technology. The product comes in 22 shades that will be pre-launched starting Thursday — when the ad begins airing — and rolled out widely beginning Sept. 1.

Rouge Dior Forever. - Credit: Courtesy of Parfums Christian Dior

Courtesy of Parfums Christian Dior

Within the range, Philips concocted five “unexpected” hues, including carbon for 111 Forever Night, earth for 825 Forever Unapologetic, brick for Forever Daring, red ocher for 742 Forever Confident and warm sand for 231 Forever Tender. — JENNIFER WEIL

Story continues

NEW YORK BOUND: L52 Communications has opened its first U.S. office in SoHo, offering a full range of PR, marketing, VIP and events services. The office is based at 325 Hudson Street in New York.

Established in London in 2016, L52’s current client roster includes Loro Piana, Carolina Herrera, Etro, Bally, the Standard, Ibiza, Maximilian, Colville, La DoubleJ, Jonathan Simkhai, Kassl, Wandler, Malone Souliers, Bernadette and Cabana Magazine.

Confirmed clients for New York, many of which are shared with the London office, include Khaite (special projects and events), Knwls, Ferragamo (for global VIP), Self-Portrait, SMR Days, Mowalola and Juan de Dios, among others.

Lisa Lupinski, who earlier in her career was executive vice president of fashion at PR Consulting where she worked for nine years until 2020, is managing director of L52.

L52 founder Adam Shapiro began his career at KCD in New York, after which he moved to London to oversee the European press for Burberry before leaving to set up and run KCD’s London office, and later established L52 there. Shapiro will continue to be based in London.

“The U.S. is a huge important market to our fashion, luxury and design clients, and New York City is at the forefront of global talent,” Shapiro said. “We see an opportunity in New York to open a next-generation agency that blends the creative and the corporate, offering a mix of brand strategy, PR, celebrity, events, digital collaborations, media planning, content ideation and more.”

Lupinski added, “It’s so great to partner with Adam in opening the New York [office] of L52. We’ve known each other since 2005, when I was at Estée Lauder Cos. and a client of his hosted a dinner for a fragrance launch of mine. Adam and I have a shared foundation in big-agency luxury experience, but with L52, we are able to take a boutique approach and be personally involved at the most senior level with all of our clients day to day.” — LISA LOCKWOOD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.