Natalie Portman Says After Having Kids She Loves Getting Red Carpet Ready: 'Not Covered in Avocado and Sweat'

The actress is mom to Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6

Natalie Portman says her outlook on getting glam has evolved over the years, especially since having kids. These days, the busy mom of two welcomes the chance to get red carpet ready.

“It has changed a lot for me. In my 20s, I felt very oppressed by it. I was like, ‘This is shallow. It doesn’t mean anything.’ And then I had kids, and now I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m not covered in avocado and sweat, and people are taking care of me. This is so lovely.' I relish it now,” says Portman.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the Oscar-winner, 42, admits she has taken roles in the past to try to earn cool mom points from her kids Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6.

“A large part of my decision-making right now is what can I do to impress my kids,” says Portman, who points to her role as Mighty Thor in the Marvel film. “Getting to be on the Thor set and fly around with stuntmen was very cool for them.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Natalie Portman attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show

Related: Natalie Portman's 2 Kids: Everything She's Said About Parenting

But for her latest role in May December, the chance to work with her idol Julianne Moore was a big reason she wanted to take on the role. In the film, Portman plays an actress researching a part in a film portraying a woman (Moore) who begins a romance with a 13-year-old boy (Charles Melton) she later marries.

“I’ve admired her for so long. She’s been one of my favorite actresses,” Portman says of Moore. “We work in a very similar way. We love our kids in a similar way. It was just very fun right away.”

When not working, Portman, a co-founder of the women's professional soccer team, Angel City Football Club, says she cherishes time outdoors with her kids.

"My son’s obsessed with soccer. There’s a soccer cage next to a playground right near where we live. My little one’s on the playground, and he’s playing soccer with whatever kids he finds in the park, and both are happy."

Story continues

May December is available to stream on Netflix Dec. 1.

For more on Natalie Portman, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.