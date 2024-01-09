Natalie Portman Reveals Her Repeated Wardrobe Mishap with Rosamund Pike at 2024 Golden Globes

The actresses were forced to pull their dresses away from one another after they got stuck during Sunday's star-studded event.

Kevin Mazur/Getty; Natalie Portman/ Instagram Natalie Portman (L), Instagram Story photo (R)

Natalie Portman and Rosamund Pike had an all-too-familiar run in at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards!

The actresses were forced to pull their dresses away from one another after they got stuck during Sunday's star-studded event. Portman, 42, shared a close-up photo from their encounter on her Instagram Story Monday.

"Third time my dress and @mspike's dress got connected ...@goldenglobes," Portman wrote on top of the photo.

Natalie Portman/ Instagram Natalie Portman shares photo of her and Rosamund Pike's dress being stuck together at the Golden Globes

Related: PEOPLE's Picks for All the Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Golden Globes!

Portman attended the event dressed in an embroidered Dior Haute Couture gown with an eccentric multicolored floral design at its bottom. Her hair was slicked back, drawing attention to her silver DeBeers earrings.

The mom of two attended the event as a Golden Globe nominee in the best performance by a female actor in a motion picture musical or comedy nominee for her work in May December. The film is loosely based on the real-life true-crime case of Mary Kay Letourneau and costars Julianne Moore. The award was won by Emma Stone, who dedicated the win to her husband, Dave McCary.

Portman previously opened up to PEOPLE about how she now welcomes the chance to get red carpet ready.

Amy Sussman/Getty Natalie Portman attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024

Related: Photos from the Golden Globes 2024 Afterparties

"It has changed a lot for me. In my 20s, I felt very oppressed by it. I was like, 'This is shallow. It doesn't mean anything.' And then I had kids, and now I'm like, 'Oh, I'm not covered in avocado and sweat, and people are taking care of me. This is so lovely.' I relish it now," she told PEOPLE in December.

Portman shares kids Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6, with Benjamin Millepied and told PEOPLE that they have also influenced the roles she decides to take.

"A large part of my decision-making right now is what can I do to impress my kids. Getting to be on the Thor set and fly around with stuntmen was very cool for them," said Portman.

Story continues

Kevin Mazur/Getty Rosamund Pike attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pike, 44, also attended Sunday's event as a nominee. The actress was nominated for the best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture category for her work in Saltburn. The award went to The Holdovers star Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Pike told Variety's Marc Malkin that she chose to pair her lacy, all-black ensemble with a headpiece due to a skiing accident she experienced over the Christmas holiday. While she noted she was "healed," she said of the accessory, "I kind of fell in love with the look."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.