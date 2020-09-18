Natalie Mariduena Spills On What’s Inside Her Fuzzy Pink-Cheetah Purse

Natalie Mariduena was once known just as the assistant to the widely popular Youtube star David Dobrik — but now, she’s made a name all for herself as a successful influencer wielding a big personality. Which begs the question: what kind of secret-weapon gems does a social-media maven doubling as a celebrity assistant carry in her everyday bag pink-fuzzy-cheetah-print purse? In this episode of Refinery29’s popular youtube series Spill It, we get an exclusive glimpse from Mariduena herself. Giving Mary Poppins a run for her money, Mariduena’s handy-dandy tote bag is chock full of everything from juicy lip tubes to throwback disposable cameras and other essentials she swears by for helping her through life’s “crazy hectic chaos” — and we’ve rounded up each of her teeth-whitening pens to essential oil bag-must-haves below.

“I have my most recent essentials, which is my mask and a little bit of hand sanitizer. We’re always on the go. The next thing I have is very assistant-like. I always have my little mini emergency kit. Everything you could possibly imagine. There’s a little file board, there are gummies. So anytime I need a little anything, I got a mini version in this little kit.”

“My lip balms, I have like so many. My favorite, favorite lip balm is the Summer Fridays. Goopy, smells like–smells so good. Smells like buttery, vanilla goodness.”

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Patrick Starrr's Beauty Closet Is Actually Goals

This Minimal-Chic Bed-Stuy Apartment Costs $3,000

Here’s What’s Inside AOC’s Telfar Shopping Bag