Natalie Keng's Pigs in a Blanket with Wasabi Mustard Will 'Disappear Fast' at Your Next Party

"They’re perfect for every kind of party," says the author of the 'Egg Rolls & Sweet Tea' cookbook

Jen Causey Natalie Keng's PIgs in a Blanket

If you're on the hunt for a "global twist" on a classic party snack, look no further.

Natalie Keng, the author of the Egg Rolls & Sweet Tea cookbook, shares a sesame seed-coated pigs in a blanket recipe with a spicy dipping sauce.

"These piggies disappear fast," Keng says. "They’re perfect for every kind of party, whether on campus or in your own backyard after a hard-won game of cornhole with friends and neighbors."

“The creamy wasabi mustard and pickles compliment the savory richness of the sausage and buttery croissant," she continues. "These were inspired by my travels to Europe and Asia so try Bratwurst, Polish Kielbasa, Taiwanese sausages or plant-based dogs."

Natalie Keng’s Pigs in a Blanket with Wasabi Mustard

12 petite maple-bacon smoked breakfast links

1 (8-oz.) can refrigerated crescent rolls

1 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

3 Tbsp. toasted sesame seeds

¼ cup mayonnaise

½ Tbsp. wasabi powder

1 tsp. water

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

Sweet mini gherkins (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 375º. Cut each sausage link in half crosswise. On a lightly floured surface, separate crescent dough into 8 triangles along the perforation lines. Slice each triangle lengthwise in thirds, forming 3 narrow triangles

2. Place one sausage piece on the short edge of each triangle; roll up to the opposite point. Place each wrapped sausage, point-side down, on a large parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet, at least 1 inch apart.

3. Brush each roll with some of the melted butter, and sprinkle evenly with sesame seeds. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 12 to 14 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, whisk together mayonnaise, wasabi powder, water and mustard in a small bowl.

5. Remove pigs in a blanket from oven; let cool on baking sheet 5 minutes. Serve warm with wasabi mustard, and gherkins if desired.

Story continues

Makes: 12

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.