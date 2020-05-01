Natalie Jenkins: Police search lake for sex worker who has been missing since December

Police investigating the disappearance of Natalie Jenkins have begun searching a park and lake in Middlesbrough.

Detectives involved in the investigation suspect Ms Jenkins has been murdered, but her body has not been found.

The 32-year-old is thought to have been particularly vulnerable because she was a drug user and sex worker.

Ms Jenkins was last seen on 10 December, when CCTV footage showed her walking towards Albert Park at 11.38pm.

Specialist officers, including an underwater team, are now searching the 30-hectare park for any sign of her.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Dimelow said: "Our searches in Albert Park will take several days and will involve teams of officers led by trained search advisers.

"The area around the park has always been a significant location to our investigation and information has led us to focus on the inside of the park.

"I can't divulge what this information is for operational reasons but we are still appealing for people to come forward to tell us what they know.

"We're providing support to Natalie's family and are keeping them updated with what is happening with the investigation."

Earlier this week Cleveland Police said two men, aged 40 and 66, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 65-year-old woman has also been held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

All three people have now been bailed.

A £10,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to a conviction of the person or persons responsible for Ms Jenkins murder.

In January her mother begged anyone with information to come forward and help the investigation.

"We will never stop looking for Natalie and this is never going to go away," she said.

"I am asking for people to contact police if they have seen or heard anything that will bring my beautiful daughter home to me."

Ms Jenkins is described as being white, 5ft 5in tall and slim with fair skin, hazel eyes and straight brown hair.

She is particularly recognisable because she has a missing front tooth, along with a tattoo saying "Swanny" on her neck and another saying "Swann" on her wrist.