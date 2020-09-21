Natalia Vodianova marries Antonie Arnault

From Harper's BAZAAR

Natalia Vodianova and Antonie Arnault have officially tied the knot.

Supermodel Vodianova was originally due to marry Arnault in June this year, however, as with many other weddings, their plans were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple instead said their vows during an intimate, small-scale ceremony - believed to have taken place at Paris' City Hall - with Vodianova wearing an elegant belted dress with exaggerated shoulder pads.

The Russian model shared the news on Instagram, captioning the post: "OUI! 💝💝💝"

The newlyweds started dating in 2011 and share two sons, five-year-old Maxim and three-year-old Roman.

Arnault is head of communications and image at luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton; chief executive officer of Berluti; and chairman of Loro Piana, according to WWD.

Vodianova isn't the only high-profile bride who's had to adapt to the new restrictions imposed by the pandemic; Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret royal wedding in Windsor this summer; Lily Allen tied the knot in Las Vegas earlier this month; and Cressida Bonas abandoned her plans for a grand wedding in favour of a quiet ceremony in July.

For our advice on how - and why - you should plan a secret wedding, read below:

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP

Plus, sign up here to get Harper’s Bazaar magazine delivered straight to your door.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like