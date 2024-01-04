Natalia Grace Docuseries Ends with Shocking New Allegation — Watch the Jaw-Dropping Final Moments

Ukrainian orphan Natalia Grace was initially adopted by Michael and Kristine Barnett before being taken in by Antwon and Cynthia Mans

Investigation Discovery/YouTube The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks

Viewers of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks were left on the edge of their seats on Wednesday night as her shocking story revealed one final plot twist.

The Ukrainian orphan appeared to have her happy ending with the Mans family when they adopted her after she was abandoned by previous adoptive parents Michael and Kristine Barnett. But the closing minute of the Investigation Discovery show revealed that Antwon and Cynthia Mans were also growing to mistrust Natalia.

“Something ain't right with Natalia. This girl is tweakin," Antwon claimed to show producers in a voiceover. "I feel like she's the enemy in the house. And she said to us, we have held her hostage. Made us look like we're the enemy."

Related: Where Is Natalia Grace Now? Inside Her Captivating Adoption Case and Life Today — Including Shocking Twist

"Natalia is stabbing her family in the back over a complete lie," his wife added.

"She's done other things too, but this was a new low," Antwon continues. "Natalia does not have emotions for nothing but herself. We're done. We're done with her."

A final ominous title card on the gripping show read, "Natalia's story will continue."

Tippecanoe County Jail (2) Kristine and Michael Barnett

Related: 'Do I Look Like a Monster to You?': Natalia Grace, Accused of Trying to Kill Adoptive Parents, Speaks in New Docuseries

Natalia's gripping tale began when she was adopted by the Barnett family in 2010. But Michael and Kristine, who are now divorced, claimed they soon became suspicious of her age.



This led to accusations that Natalia — who has a form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita — was merely posing as a child, and was really an adult woman with sinister intentions against their family.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks dispelled the Barnett’s claim, with DNA tests proving that Natalia was around 9-years-old when they adopted her (rather than 22, as they had suggested).

Story continues

The show finale also featured Natalia’s reunion with Michael. During the rollercoaster episode, Michael laid the blame for mistrusting and abandoning Natalia on his ex-wife, Kristine, and sobbed for forgiveness, which Natalia eventually gave.

The Barnetts had also claimed that Natalia tried to harm them and their biological children. They accused her of trying to poison Kristine's coffee and kill her by dragging her towards an electric fence. Natalia was also accused of placing clear thumb tacks on the stairs face up so that her adopted family would step on them.

Natalia has denied wrongdoing and says she was mistreated by the Barnetts.



Michael told Good Morning America in October 2019 that doctors allegedly treating Natalia told them "this person is a sociopath. This person is a con artist. You are all in danger."

In 2012, two years after the Barnetts adopted Natalia, the couple petitioned Marion County Probate Court to have her age legally changed to 22, changing her birth year from 2003 to 1989. The following year, the couple moved with their three sons to Canada without Natalia.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Dr. Phil/ Youtube Natalia's new family have also grown to mistrust her

The Barnetts were charged with neglect of a dependent. Prosecutors weren't able to charge them with neglect of a child because of Natalia's court-ordered age change to 22.



Michael was found not guilty of three counts of neglect and conspiracy to commit neglect of a dependent in 2022, the Associated Press reported. Charges against Kristine were later dropped, according to WTHR.

All 6 episodes of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks can be streamed on Max.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.