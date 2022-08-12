Natalia Dyer's Late-Night Look Combined Bike Shorts and a Blazer

Natalia Dyer Tonight Show Jimmy Fallon Skirt Bike Shorts

Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Forget business casual (and all the different ways celebrities like to play with that vibe), because Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer combined CEO-style tailoring with a dash of athletic stealth. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which featured special co-host Megan Thee Stallion (who was there to celebrate the drop of her new album, Traumatize), Dyer wore a boxy, strong-shouldered herringbone suit jacket with a coordinating skirt — but underneath, she let a pair of very Sporty Spice-approved bike shorts peek out, giving the formal look a touch of athletic edge.

Dyer's suit also included an oversized white button-up with exaggerated proportions, including super-long sleeves that extended long past the cuffs of her jacket and a supersized collar. She tempered the masculine outfit with a soft brick-red lipstick and bouncy beach waves, as well as sleek pointy-toe pumps.

Megan, a self-proclaimed Stranger Things superfan, grilled Dyer on her character's love triangle situation, though the actress didn't seem fazed.

"At first you liked Steve — you was into Steve," Megan said. "Then, you just kinda like dumped him. No caution, he didn't know what was happening. Poor Steve! Y'all keep throwing the kids on him, the babies, he keeps savin' y'all's life. All he do is save y'all's life. He was beating everybody up. She's like 'Aw, man, I'm going to Jonathan's. Sorry!'"

Dyer kept a level head, refusing to take sides in the battle between Team Jancy or Team Stancy.

"I think the way that Jonathan and Nancy happened, she doesn't always make the most morally right decisions all the time," Dyer said. "But that's human, you know."

"What's it really giving?!" Megan said after bestowing Dyer with the ultimate compliment, officially dubbing her a hot girl. "I feel like you like Steve, still."

"I have options, I guess?" Dyer said, finally cracking under the pressure and admitting that there are certain things that are just beyond her control, including fan theories about beloved character Barb. "That's above my pay grade. I never am allowed to forget about Barb. I get it. It's part of Nancy's arc, it definitely drives her forward. Has she completely dealt with it? I don't know. But, yeah, we have not forgotten about Barb."