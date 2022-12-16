Natalia Bryant Wears Goddess-Like Dress on 'Babylon' Red Carpet

Ingrid Vasquez
·2 min read
natalia bryant
natalia bryant

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Natalia Bryant is stepping out in style.

The up-and-coming model, 19, made a red carpet appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon on Thursday in an elegant dress by Delphina in a rich bronzy-brown shade. The asymmetrical, one-shoulder design was accessorized with strappy, copper-colored heels and matching jewelry.

Natalia, who recently debuted a soft, new cinnamon hairdo, chose to wear her long hair down for the occasion and finished the goddess-like look with a necklace gifted to her by her late father, NBA star Kobe Bryant.

natalia bryant
natalia bryant

Frazer Harrison/Getty

RELATED: Natalia Bryant Shows Off 'Soft Cinnamon' Hair Color Transformation — See Her New Look!

The model shared the sweet story behind the necklace that says "Slim" in a December video for Vogue's Beauty Secrets series, explaining: "That was my nickname growing up. I was just so eency-teency. All my jerseys said slim. I didn't grow into the jerseys until I was, like, older. So my dad would always call me slim."

After signing with IMG Models and launching her career in modeling in February 2021, Natalia, whose mother is Vanessa Bryant, touched on the passion for modeling that she has had since she was a child.

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," she said in a statement. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

RELATED: Natalia Bryant Shows Off the Meaningful Necklaces She Wears in Honor of Late Father Kobe Bryant

natalia bryant
natalia bryant

Frazer Harrison/Getty

"I am beyond thrilled and so honored to be a part of the IMG family!" she later added in her Instagram Stories, reposting her headshot from IMG after the announcement.

Her mom also shared the same excitement, reposting IMG's original announcement on her Instagram Stories and adding a GIF that said, "I am so proud of you."

Natalia shared her mom's post and added, "Thank you momma."

