Natalia Bryant Gets Flowers Signed from Late Dad Kobe and Sister Gianna for 21st Birthday: 'Love You Always'

In her Instagram Stories, the eldest daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant shared glimpses of the flowers she received for her birthday

On Instagram, Natalia Bryant shared a glimpse of the flowers she received for her 21st birthday last week

The University of Southern California film student and model received bouquets from friends and family members, including one arrangement signed from her late father and sister, Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Last week, Natalia celebrated her big day with celebrity friends including Ciara, Russell Wilson, Winnie Harlow, Kelly Rowland, Pau Gasol and Sabrina Ioenescu



Natalia Bryant was showered with flowers and love on her birthday!

In an Instagram Story on Wednesday, the University of Southern California film student and model shared a glimpse of the bouquets she received from friends and family — including one from her late father and sister, Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

“Happy 21st birthday Slim-a-knees! Love you alway, Daddy and Gigi,” the card attached to a floral arrangement of pink roses read.

Beneath the gorgeous flowers, Natalia thanked and tagged her mother, Vanessa Bryant, and her father.

Last week, Vanessa honored her eldest daughter with a tribute on her Jan. 19 birthday.

The proud mom posted a sweet video montage including various photos of Natalia as a child up until now, with her siblings and father, as the song "Happy Birthday" by Stevie Wonder played.

"Happy birthday 21st birthday @nataliabryant!!! We love you so much!!!!" Vanessa wrote in the caption. "You are what every parent hopes and prays for. You are such a beautiful, strong, smart, loving young woman with the kindest soul and I am so proud to be your mommy! I love you, mama! ❤️😘🎂🎉❤️."

Natalia celebrated her birthday on Friday with a star-studded bash that was attended by various celebrity friends including Ciara, Russell Wilson, Winnie Harlow, Kelly Rowland, Pau Gasol and Sabrina Ioenescu.

Vanessa shares daughters Natalia, Bianka, 7, and Capri Kobe, 4, with NBA legend Kobe, who died in a helicopter crash along with their daughter Gianna — who was 13 at the time — in 2020.

In an interview for the February cover of Town & Country, Natalia shared how her late father has continued to impact her life, nearly four years after his death.

“In terms of legacy, my main goal is just to be the best version of me that I possibly can,” Natalia told the magazine, saying that there’s an “understanding that there’s no expectation that I should have for each stage of life.”

She added, “I just need to know that I have to keep learning, because there’s no finish line. You just have to keep pushing and being the best person you can be and soaking everything up like a sponge... The job’s never done.”



