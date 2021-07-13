Nataša Stanković Nails the Midriff Flossing Trend, Beau Hardik Pandya Goes Gaga Over Her High-On Fashion Instagram Reel
Serbian dancer and actress Nataša Stanković loves fashion, and her take on one of the hottest fashion trends in 2021 is EVERYTHING. The young mother tried midriff flossing, and OMG, she has scored a perfect 10 in our style-o-meter! Nataša shared an Instagram reel wherein she showed off her model walk in the room, and it is so damn fine. Her partner, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s reaction on the post is all of us.
Check Out Nataša Stanković's Instagram Reel:
View this post on Instagram
Here's What Hardik Pandya Commented:
Hardik Pandya's comment for Nataša Stanković (Photo Credits: Instagram)
More Pics of Nataša Stanković Nailing Midriff Flossing Trend:
View this post on Instagram
